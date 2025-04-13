Jazzy Davidson shines on big Nike Hoop Summit women's basketball stage - in her hometown
PORTLAND, Ore. - Jazzy Davidson's weekend Oregon two-step high school basketball farewell tour got off to a rousing start Saturday.
Davidson, the USC-bound standout from Clackamas High School, teamed up with Sienna Betts in Team USA's pivotal fourth-quarter stretch - one that eventually clinched a 90-78 Nike Hoop Summit victory over Team World at the Moda Center.
With the game tied at 74-74 in the last seven minutes, Davidson and Betts led the decisive 10-0 run - and tallied Team USA's final 16 points overall.
"We are super competitive people, in general, so we don't want to lose no matter what we are doing," Davidson said. "I feel like that came out in the fourth quarter,"
Betts broke the tie with her inside bucket, then fed Davidosn on a give-and-go basket to begin the decisive rally.
In fact, Davidson scored on three field goals - the final one coming off a transition steal for a layin - in a 1:48 span. She finished with a game-high 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocked shots in 31 minutes as a starter.
"She's long, can get to the rim, can shoot the 3(-pointer) - just a dynamic player,, you know," Team USA women's coach Dan Rolfes said.
"I mean, she's just so well-rounded, and she's going to make a heck of a college player - and pro, she's a pro."
Those last few words elicited a big smile from Davidson, who easily had the biggest following in the home coliseum of the NBA's Portland Trailblazers. She signed a handful of autographs, too - for girls and boys.
"Super, super nice," said Rolfes while jovially looking down to the 6-foot-1 guard during the post-game press conference. "Maybe too nice - that's what we've got to work on."
No official game most valuable player award was given out by USA Basketball. If it had been, Davidson was the clear winner Saturday.
"It is super special, first of all being able to play for (Team) USA in my home state and have everybody from my community come out - it's just a super surreal experience," said Davidson, who is set to play for Team Oregon in the Northwest Shootout against Washington on Sunday afternoon.
"I am really grateful for it."
---