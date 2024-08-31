Jerome Myles, 5-star Corner Canyon WR, leaves Lone Peak football game with knee injury
Five-star Corner Canyon (Utah) wide receiver Jerome Myles is out against Lone Peak.
The top-ranked senior recruit in Utah and top-five high school football WR in the Class of 2025 left with a knee injury in the first quarter and was seen on crutches in the second quarter with ice on his right knee.
Myles has a top five of Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC and Utah to play college football.
Corner Canyon is trailing Lone Peak 28-7 at halftime as penalties and the Lone Peak ground game have been killing the Chargers.
Corner Canyon has already beaten IMG Academy this season, so the Chargers aren't out of this game, but losing Myles long-term would hurt a lot more than one early-season loss.
Live updates: Follow along for live updates from Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.