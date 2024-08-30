Live score updates: Corner Canyon vs. Lone Peak in Utah high school football
Corner Canyon shocked the high school football world with its thrilling win over IMG Academy (Florida), and now a clash of Utah football titans is up next with a game against Lone Peak.
Four-star junior quarterback Helaman Casuga leads a potent Corner Canyon (2-0) offense, while defense is the strength for Lone Peak (2-0), which shut out Bingham in Week 1 and topped defending state champ Timpview in Week 2.
Playing his first two seasons at Timpview, Casuga piled up 6,475 passing yards and 60 touchdowns.
His stats through his first two games at Corner Canyon are staggering: 812 yards, 10 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 78% completion rate.
Casuga has thrown four TD passes each to senior receivers Jerome Myles and Chryshaun Lee.
Corner Canyon beat Lone Peak 35-21 in the 6A quarterfinals in 2023.
