Josh Simmons overcame high school injury to earn national title at Ohio State, top NFL Draft position
Due to an injury, a transfer and COVID-19, it was difficult to access Josh Simmons long term in high school. There were loads of moving parts.
The massive and versatile 6-foot-6, 280-pound interior two-way lineman missed much of his junior year season at Madison High School in San Diego with an injury, then transferred to San Diego Section power Helix for his senior season.
With a commitment to Oregon all squared away, the pandemic struck, and with the world in flux, Simmons decommitted from the Ducks on March 31, 2020.
Then the fall season of his senior year was moved to the spring.
With more uncertainty, Simmons decided to stay closer to home and committed to San Diego State on Jan. 26, and on Feb. 3 he signed his letter of intent.
He skipped the six-game spring season to prepare for his new college life.
So talented, possessing such a rich combination of power, size and athleticism, Simmons was still rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite, which takes into consideration ratings from rivals.com and ESPN. He had 27 college offers.
“A massive two-way lineman who could end up as a nose guard or offensive guard in college,” wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. “Shows quickness of the ball, strength at the point of attack and the ability to cave in the interior of an offensive line by himself. …
“Is a road grader as a run blocker and shows the feet to project as an excellent pass block as well.
“Needs more game experience after missing much of his junior year but has all the raw tools to be an impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future mid round NFL draft pick.”
That was written in February of 2020.
After two seasons at San Diego State, he transferred to Ohio State, where he started two seasons and won a CFP national championship in 2024. He missed much of the 2024 season with a knee injury sustained in October.
Still, Simmons projects as a first-round NFL draft pick by five of seven experts at CBSSports, with a high projection at No. 16.
Today, Simmons has been evaluated this way by nfl.com’s Daniel Jeremiah:
“Simmons is a gifted left tackle prospect. He has excellent size, movement skills and balances. … The main question with Simmons is health. What he put on tape this fall should generate plenty of optimism about his chances of becoming a qualifying starting left tackle in the NFL.”
Off the field, Simmons is known as a prolific but playful prankster, a potential handy man and a humble humanitarian who plans to take his first NFL check and help feed the homeless in his hometown of San Diego.
All was revealed here in a terrific Q&A done by Columbus Dispatch reporter Lori Schmidt.