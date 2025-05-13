Justin Yeutter, Abbie Deeds voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (5/5/2025)
Congratulations to Los Osos (California) senior Justin Yeutter and Coal Grove (Ohio) senior Abbie Deeds for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for April 28-May 4.
Yeutter went 4 for 4 in an 8-3 win over Damien.
Deeds threw back-to-back five-inning perfect games in victories over Fairland (10-0) and Chesapeake (12-0). She struck out all 15 Fairland batters she faced and fanned 12 during the next game.
Yeutter edged out Josh Weaver of Fruita Monument (Colorado) for first place. Yeutter earned 52 percent of the vote while Weaver finished with 44.52 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 11,000 votes.
Deeds earned 49.4 percent of the vote to beat out Ryhan Balous of McKinney North (Texas), who finished a close second with 40.67 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 15,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Justin Yeutter, sr., Los Osos (California) baseball
2. Josh Weaver, jr., Fruita Monument (Colorado) baseball
Weaver whirled a 14-strikeout perfect game in a 4-0 victory over rival Central.
3. Tanner Webb, sr., Benton (Louisiana) baseball
Webb took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished off a one-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Sulphur. The senior needed just 67 pitches to get 21 outs with 52 going for strikes.
4. Cole Reich, sr., Quartertown (Pennsylvania) baseball
Reich went 4 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored as Quartertown cruised by Wissahickon, 12-3.
5. Mikey Murr, sr., West Ranch (California) baseball
Murr blasted two home runs and finished with six RBIs in a 23-0 win over Golden Valley.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
1. Abbie Deeds, sr., Coal Grove (Ohio) softball
2. Ryhan Balous, sr., McKinney North (Texas) track
Balous, an Alabama signee, won the long jump at the Class 5A state championships with a wind-aided mark of 21 feet, 2.75 inches. It’s the top all-conditions jump nationally this spring.
3. Melanie Wiley, so., Thousand Islands (New York) softball
Wiley was dominant in a 6-0 shutout of Belleville Henderson, firing a no-hitter with 20 strikeouts.
4. Addison Jay, jr., Mt. Spokane (Washington) softball
Jay whirled a 13-strikeout no-hitter in a 6-0 shutout of Freeman.
5. Miley Skamiera, so., New Boston Huron (Michigan) soccer
Skamiera scored a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Woodhaven.
