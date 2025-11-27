High School

“What Are You Thankful For?”: National High School Stars Share Emotional Thanksgiving Reflections

From state champions to national recruits, top high school athletes across the country open up about family, faith, and the people who helped them chase their dreams this season

MycKena Guerrero

What are you thankful for?
What are you thankful for? / Graphic by: Jesus Baca

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and be grateful for our loved ones, the opportunities we’ve been given, and the blessing of waking up to another day to give everything we have to the world around us.  As some teams close out their seasons and others continue fighting for a shot at a state title or begin a new chapter, it reminds us of what truly matters, the people in our corner at the end of the day that give us the opportunity to live out and strive to turn our dreams into reality.

Here at High School On SI, we reached out to some of the young men and women who continue to make an impact both on and off the field to share what they’re thankful for this year.

What Are You Thankful For?

Aakiyah Chavez, Monterrey (TX) girls basketball alum/Oklahoma

Monterrey (TX) Basketball alum and Oklahoma women's basketball's own Aaliyah Chavez reflects on her ability to play the game she loves and that's all due to her father that has guided and coached her to be the person and player she is on and off the court.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue to play the game I love and doing it with my father by my side," said Chavez.

aaliyah chavez
Monterey's Aaliyah Chavez announces she will be playing for the University of Oklahoma in front of an auditorium filled with fans at Monterey High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. / Jacob Lujan/For The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei (CA) Football

Mater Dei (CA) Quarterback Ryan Hopkins shared that this year, he's most thankful for God, his family, friends and the ability to fail. For Hopkins, failure isn't a setback it's a reminder of growth, strength, resilience and drive that has shaped him on and off the field,

Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins releases a throw in his team's 23-20 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins releases a throw in his team's 23-20 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. / Ropson Lopes

Diesel Dart, Corner Canyon (UT) football

Corner Canyon's (UT) own Diesel Dart explains how faith, family and football has gotten him to where he is today.

"I'’m grateful for my Heavenly Father and My Savior for continuing to help me and stay by my side through my journey. I’m thankful for my family as well for being my biggest supporters, and pushing me to always strive to be better."

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Mater Dei (CA) football

Mater Dei (CA) Wide Receiver and Ohio State Commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is thankful for his family and the position he is blessed to be in today. With the support of his family and his hard work on the field it has granted him the ability to keep pursuing his dreams.

Mater Dei Monarchs Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and the 8-2 Monarchs take on Corona Centennial at 7 p.m. Friday in a CIF Southern Section Football Championships Division 1 semifinal at Centennial. / David Dennis

Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial (CA) football

Corona Centennial quarterback Dominick Catalano has shown his leaderships throughout the season and gives thanks to everyone in his corner as he said, "Im thankful for my family the community of corona, my coaches and teammates."

Anthony Catalano (left in all black) watches on as his little brother, Dominick Catalano, warm up.
Anthony Catalano (left in all black) watches on as his little brother, Dominick Catalano, warms up before Centennial takes on Mater Dei at the Santa Ana Bowl in 2024. / Tarek Fattal

Zion Elee, St. Frances (MD) football

St. Frances Academy and 5-star defensive end Zion Elee is thankful for football and his mom. Both football and his mother have shaped him into the person and the player he is today.

St. Frances five-star edge rusher Zion Elee is committed to the University of Maryland.
St. Frances five-star edge rusher Zion Elee is committed to the University of Maryland. / Zion Elee

Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton (OR) football

Beaverton (OR) wide receiver Oliver Luebkert shares his gratitude towards his loved ones that have been able to turn his dreams into reality.

"I’m thankful for my family, friends, and coaches for pushing me to become the best person I am on and off the field. They have been by my side through all the ups and downs and have taught me to always grind for what I want and if I have a dream to go achieve it and make it reality!"

Blake Gunter, Southlake Carroll (TX) football

Southlake Carroll (TX) wide receiver Blake Gunter praises and is thankful for his teammates.

oliver luebkert
Beaverton senior Oliver Luebkert broke several Oregon high school receiving records this season. / @oliverluebkert_ on X

Koa Malau'ulu, St. John Bosco (CA) football

St. John Bosco (CA) quarterback Koa Malau'ulu is thankful for everyone that crosses his path and the position he's in today.

"I’m thankful for my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for every Blessing and He’s bestowed upon me. Also thankful for my family and friends for the support. Lastly, i’m thankful for Bosco and the population to play at a high level."

St. John Bosco
St. John Bosco freshman quarterback Koa Malau'ulu passes. / Photo by Heston Quan

King Rich Johnson and Anhor the Great Johnson, Orange Lutheran (CA) football

Orange Lutheran's (CA) own Imperial Twins King Rich Johnson and Anhor the Great Johnson are extremely thankful to get to continue their football journey together. "We are just thankful to play another season together and just making plays together and learning together at the highest level most kids couldn’t do what we did as sophomores so we just want to be thankful for that. #Agtg"

Tate Taylor, San Antonio Harlan (TX) track

Gatorade Boys National Tack and Field Athlete of the Year Tate Taylor is extremely thankful for the ones he has been blessed with to have by his side.

"God and the people around me he has blessed me with."

Tate Taylor
Tate Taylor poses with the 2025 Gatorade National Track and Field Player of the Year Award during a photoshoot after the surprise announcement on Thursday, July 26, 2025 at San Antonio's John M. Harlan High School. / Joe Greer

AJ Marks, IMG Academy (FL) football

IMG Academy (FL) cornerback AJ Marks explains that he is thankful for everyone in his corner.

"I’m thankful for all the people in my circle and the blessings God sends my way."

Madden Williams, St. John Bosco (CA) football

St. John Bosco (CA) wide receiver Madden Williams had quite the record breaking season and as he pauses and reflects, he is thankful for the ones that have pushed him to be the player and person he is today.

"I'm Thankful for my parents and everything they do for me."

St. John Bosco’s Madden Williams was standout in the Braves victory over Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif. on Sept. 7, 2024
St. John Bosco’s Madden Williams was standout in the Braves victory over Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif. on Sept. 7, 2024. / Tarek Fattal

Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita (CA) football

Santa Margarita's (CA) Trent Mosley has continued to make a name for himself and he explains how thankful his for his loved ones that have continued to give him the opportunity to pursue his dreams.

"I’m thankful for god, my family, friends, coach’s and the opportunities i have been blessed with."

BATB 2024 Santa Margarita, Trent Mosley.jpg
BATB 2024 Santa Margarita, Trent Mosley.jpg /

Isaiah Smith, Christ The King (NY) football

Christ The King's (NY) own Isaiah Smith explains how there is so much to be thankful for and without his loved ones he wouldn't of been able to accomplish everything he has this season.

"Oh there’s a lot I’m thankful for well I'm going to start with this, I’m thankful for the ability to play and show what I can do. I’m thankful for all the supporters I have and people who help me get better and, last thing, I’m thankful for my family. I wouldn’t have gone far without them."

Class of 2027 running back Isaiah Smith of Christ The King after taking it to the house
Class of 2027 running back Isaiah Smith of Christ The King after taking it to the house / Oliver Paruzel ollywoodflics/IG

McKenna Woliczko, Archbishop Mitty (CA) basketball

Archbishop Mitty's (CA) McKenna Woliczko reflects on her journey and is grateful for the ones in her corner. "I’m thankful for my family and my rehab team."

High school girls basketball
McKenna Woliczko announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that she had picked the Hawkeyes over South Carolina, USC and Ohio State / Graphic by Myckena Guerrero

Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo (CA) football

Mission Viejo (CA) Quarterback Luke Fahey continues to make an impact on and off the field and explains how thankful he is for the ones that have continued to push him.

"I'm very thankful for my family, friends, coaches and teammates."

Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo QB Luke Fahey, an Ohio State commit, is one of the best signal callers in California. / Jeremy Westerbeck
Published
MycKena Guerrero
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

Home/National