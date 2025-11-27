“What Are You Thankful For?”: National High School Stars Share Emotional Thanksgiving Reflections
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and be grateful for our loved ones, the opportunities we’ve been given, and the blessing of waking up to another day to give everything we have to the world around us. As some teams close out their seasons and others continue fighting for a shot at a state title or begin a new chapter, it reminds us of what truly matters, the people in our corner at the end of the day that give us the opportunity to live out and strive to turn our dreams into reality.
Here at High School On SI, we reached out to some of the young men and women who continue to make an impact both on and off the field to share what they’re thankful for this year.
What Are You Thankful For?
Aakiyah Chavez, Monterrey (TX) girls basketball alum/Oklahoma
Monterrey (TX) Basketball alum and Oklahoma women's basketball's own Aaliyah Chavez reflects on her ability to play the game she loves and that's all due to her father that has guided and coached her to be the person and player she is on and off the court.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue to play the game I love and doing it with my father by my side," said Chavez.
Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei (CA) Football
Mater Dei (CA) Quarterback Ryan Hopkins shared that this year, he's most thankful for God, his family, friends and the ability to fail. For Hopkins, failure isn't a setback it's a reminder of growth, strength, resilience and drive that has shaped him on and off the field,
Diesel Dart, Corner Canyon (UT) football
Corner Canyon's (UT) own Diesel Dart explains how faith, family and football has gotten him to where he is today.
"I'’m grateful for my Heavenly Father and My Savior for continuing to help me and stay by my side through my journey. I’m thankful for my family as well for being my biggest supporters, and pushing me to always strive to be better."
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Mater Dei (CA) football
Mater Dei (CA) Wide Receiver and Ohio State Commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is thankful for his family and the position he is blessed to be in today. With the support of his family and his hard work on the field it has granted him the ability to keep pursuing his dreams.
Dominick Catalano, Corona Centennial (CA) football
Corona Centennial quarterback Dominick Catalano has shown his leaderships throughout the season and gives thanks to everyone in his corner as he said, "Im thankful for my family the community of corona, my coaches and teammates."
Zion Elee, St. Frances (MD) football
St. Frances Academy and 5-star defensive end Zion Elee is thankful for football and his mom. Both football and his mother have shaped him into the person and the player he is today.
Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton (OR) football
Beaverton (OR) wide receiver Oliver Luebkert shares his gratitude towards his loved ones that have been able to turn his dreams into reality.
"I’m thankful for my family, friends, and coaches for pushing me to become the best person I am on and off the field. They have been by my side through all the ups and downs and have taught me to always grind for what I want and if I have a dream to go achieve it and make it reality!"
Blake Gunter, Southlake Carroll (TX) football
Southlake Carroll (TX) wide receiver Blake Gunter praises and is thankful for his teammates.
Koa Malau'ulu, St. John Bosco (CA) football
St. John Bosco (CA) quarterback Koa Malau'ulu is thankful for everyone that crosses his path and the position he's in today.
"I’m thankful for my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for every Blessing and He’s bestowed upon me. Also thankful for my family and friends for the support. Lastly, i’m thankful for Bosco and the population to play at a high level."
King Rich Johnson and Anhor the Great Johnson, Orange Lutheran (CA) football
Orange Lutheran's (CA) own Imperial Twins King Rich Johnson and Anhor the Great Johnson are extremely thankful to get to continue their football journey together. "We are just thankful to play another season together and just making plays together and learning together at the highest level most kids couldn’t do what we did as sophomores so we just want to be thankful for that. #Agtg"
Tate Taylor, San Antonio Harlan (TX) track
Gatorade Boys National Tack and Field Athlete of the Year Tate Taylor is extremely thankful for the ones he has been blessed with to have by his side.
"God and the people around me he has blessed me with."
AJ Marks, IMG Academy (FL) football
IMG Academy (FL) cornerback AJ Marks explains that he is thankful for everyone in his corner.
"I’m thankful for all the people in my circle and the blessings God sends my way."
Madden Williams, St. John Bosco (CA) football
St. John Bosco (CA) wide receiver Madden Williams had quite the record breaking season and as he pauses and reflects, he is thankful for the ones that have pushed him to be the player and person he is today.
"I'm Thankful for my parents and everything they do for me."
Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita (CA) football
Santa Margarita's (CA) Trent Mosley has continued to make a name for himself and he explains how thankful his for his loved ones that have continued to give him the opportunity to pursue his dreams.
"I’m thankful for god, my family, friends, coach’s and the opportunities i have been blessed with."
Isaiah Smith, Christ The King (NY) football
Christ The King's (NY) own Isaiah Smith explains how there is so much to be thankful for and without his loved ones he wouldn't of been able to accomplish everything he has this season.
"Oh there’s a lot I’m thankful for well I'm going to start with this, I’m thankful for the ability to play and show what I can do. I’m thankful for all the supporters I have and people who help me get better and, last thing, I’m thankful for my family. I wouldn’t have gone far without them."
McKenna Woliczko, Archbishop Mitty (CA) basketball
Archbishop Mitty's (CA) McKenna Woliczko reflects on her journey and is grateful for the ones in her corner. "I’m thankful for my family and my rehab team."
Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo (CA) football
Mission Viejo (CA) Quarterback Luke Fahey continues to make an impact on and off the field and explains how thankful he is for the ones that have continued to push him.
"I'm very thankful for my family, friends, coaches and teammates."