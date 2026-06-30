Zacchaeus Brocks Named Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year

After one of the most dominant hurdle seasons in the country, Zacchaeus Brocks of Detroit Catholic Central has been named the 2025-26 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Olympic medalist and former Gatorade National Athlete of the Year Jason Richardson surprised Brocks with the honor before being publicly announced Tuesday evening.

Olympic silver medalist and former Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year Jason Richardson celebrates after the men's 110-meter hurdles final at the 2012 London Olympics. Richardson surprised Ohio State signee Zacchaeus Brocks with the 2025-26 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making History

An Ohio State signee, Brocks capped an extraordinary senior campaign by establishing himself as one of the nation's premier hurdlers. He capped his season with a personal-best 12.98 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at Nike Outdoor Nationals, becoming the only high school athlete in history to break the 13-second barrier with legal wind. performance also ranks No. 6 all-time among U20 athletes.

For Brocks, the honor came as a surprise. He and Richardson spoke with High School On SI reporter Myckena Guerrero after receiving the award.

"I was ecstatic," Brocks said. "This is kind of my first year really hearing about the award and seeing it. I was just really excited. It was a great moment."

Earlier in the spring, Brocks swept the Michigan Division 1 state championships, capturing titles in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles while also helping Detroit Catholic Central win the 4x100-meter relay state championship. His season-best 13.26 in the 110 hurdles ranked No. 1 in Michigan and No. 6 nationally among high school athletes during the outdoor season, while his personal-best 36.23 in the 300 hurdles ranked No. 1 in Michigan and No. 12 nationally. Throughout the season, he remained unbeaten against in-state competition in both hurdle events.

Beyond the hurdles, Brocks also contributed to Detroit Catholic Central's sprint relay success, helping the Shamrocks post a season-best 41.50 in the 4x100 relay en route to a Division 1 state title.

During the indoor season he also set the US No. 2 all-time mark in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.44 at the New Balance Nationals.

More Than a Champion

While his accomplishments on the track speak for themselves, Brocks says the foundation behind his success has always been his faith.

"My faith is the key to everything in my life," Brocks said. "It's helped me stay grounded and know it's all in God's plan. This is another step in God's journey, and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Giving back has long been a priority for Brocks, something he credits to both his parents and Detroit Catholic Central.

"My parents really put that foundation into me," Brocks said. "Coming to Catholic Central, they put giving back to your community on a pedestal. Seeing people smile—it just feels amazing."

A National Honor

The Gatorade National Player of the Year award recognizes the nation's top high school athlete based on athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. Brocks emerged from a field of more than half a million boys track and field athletes nationwide to earn the prestigious honor.

With the selection, Brocks joins one of the most exclusive groups in high school sports history. Previous winners include Alan Webb, Kerron Clement and Tate Taylor.

The award represents far more than a trophy. As Gatorade National Athlete of the Year, Brocks will receive access to unique development opportunities, including personalized performance testing through the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), mentorship opportunities with elite athletes and participation in community initiatives designed to support his continued growth on and off the track.

Richardson, the 2004 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year and an Olympic silver medalist, said presenting the award was an opportunity to celebrate not only Brocks, but the continued growth of high school track and field.

"One thing I love about Gatorade is the investment that they put into the sport," Richardson said. "To be an additional piece in pushing the narrative and pushing the support of high school sports forward is incredible."

Although his high school career is over, Brocks hopes he'll be remembered for more than championships.

The Legacy He Wants to Leave

"I hope my legacy is someone who always honored God," Brocks said. "Someone who stayed humble, worked hard and always put their best foot forward."