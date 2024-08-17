High School

Lightning delays start of second half in Milton-Buford high school football game in Georgia

Milton leads 7-0 at halftime, but weather could be a persistent problem in the second half

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Lightning strikes have delayed the Milton-Buford game in Georgia.
Storm sirens are sounding at Milton High School in Georgia as the Eagles host Buford in Georgia high school football.

Milton has a 7-0 halftime lead after TJ Lester scored on a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

But heavy rain and lightning have cleared the stands, so the players and fans will have to wait for the second half.

