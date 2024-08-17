Look: TJ Lester scores Milton's first touchdown of the 2024 season vs. Buford
Son of former NFL fullback Tim Lester gives Milton an early 7-0 lead
TJ Lester has opened up the scoring in the clash of Georgia high school football titans Milton and Buford in Week 1 of the season.
Lester, the son of former NFL fullback Tim Lester and an Eastern Kentucky commit, showed speed and power on his 21-yard run:
Milton leads 7-0 as the first quarter winds down.
Milton and Buford both entered the game ranked in the preseason national SBLive/SI Top 25, with the defending state champion Eagles starting the year at No. 6 and the Wolves checking in at No. 13.
Milton is No. 1 and Buford No. 2 in the SBLive Georgia preseason Top 25.
Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive for live score updates
For all of tonight's scores, check out our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
Published |Modified