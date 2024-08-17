High School

Look: TJ Lester scores Milton's first touchdown of the 2024 season vs. Buford

Son of former NFL fullback Tim Lester gives Milton an early 7-0 lead

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

TJ Lester scored Milton's first touchdown of the season in 2024 against Buford.
TJ Lester has opened up the scoring in the clash of Georgia high school football titans Milton and Buford in Week 1 of the season.

Lester, the son of former NFL fullback Tim Lester and an Eastern Kentucky commit, showed speed and power on his 21-yard run:

Milton leads 7-0 as the first quarter winds down.

Milton and Buford both entered the game ranked in the preseason national SBLive/SI Top 25, with the defending state champion Eagles starting the year at No. 6 and the Wolves checking in at No. 13.

Milton is No. 1 and Buford No. 2 in the SBLive Georgia preseason Top 25.

