Live score updates: St. Edward-Pickerington North in Ohio high school football opener (8/23/2024)
Welcome back, high school football. We missed you.
The Ohio high school football season kicks off today, and no game in the state is bigger than Pickerington North vs. St. Edward.
The Panthers from Central Ohio host the No. 17-ranked team in the country, Northeast Ohio's St. Edward Eagles, at 7 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 23.
St. Edward starts the season as the No. 2 team in the SBLive/SI Ohio Top 25, while Pickerington North checks in at No. 25.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
LIVE UPDATES:
PREGAME
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET
St. Edward (0-0)
St. Edward is amid one of the most dominant runs in Ohio high school football history, having won the last three Division I football titles.
The Eagles are the first school to do so at the Division I level since their rival, St. Ignatius, won five straight from 1991 to 1995.
Despite losing six seniors to FBS programs, St. Edward has proven they are a team that reloads every year.
The Eagles’ bid for a fourth consecutive state title will hinge on junior tailback Brandon White, who ran for 1,236 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 210 yards and a team-high five touchdowns last year.
Pickerington North (0-0)
The Panthers are coming off a highly successful 2023 season, going 11-2.
After going just 7-5 in 2022, the Tigers opened the 2023 season with a nine-game win streak, falling in double overtime at Gahanna Lincoln to end the regular season.
With a strong offense running through Ohio commit Michael Taylor, the Tigers could be the team to beat in Region 3 this season.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports