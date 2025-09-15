Ohio High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Ohio high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Ohio Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, St. Edward.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
OHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Marion Local (4-0)
2. McDonald (4-0)
3. Eastern (4-0)
4. Notre Dame (3-0)
5. Harding (3-0)
6. Lima Central Catholic (4-0)
7. Hillsdale (4-0)
8. Strasburg-Franklin (4-0)
9. St. Henry (3-1)
10. Arlington (3-0)
11. East Palestine (4-0)
12. Edon (3-0)
13. Symmes Valley (4-0)
14. Edgerton (3-0)
15. Manchester (4-0)
16. Leipsic (4-0)
17. Minster (3-1)
18. Ada (3-1)
19. New Bremen (4-0)
20. Trimble (3-1)
21. North Baltimore (2-0)
22. Ansonia (3-1)
23. East Canton (4-0)
24. Fisher Catholic (3-1)
25. Buckeye Central (3-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Kirtland (4-0)
2. Smithville (4-0)
3. Hopewell-Loudon (4-0)
4. Bluffton (4-0)
5. Northeastern (4-0)
6. Garaway (4-0)
7. Wickliffe (4-0)
8. United (3-1)
9. West Jefferson (4-0)
10. Woodmore (4-0)
11. Ridgewood (4-0)
12. Colonel Crawford (4-0)
13. Rootstown (4-0)
14. Mineral Ridge (3-1)
15. Grandview Heights (4-0)
16. Fairview (4-0)
17. Deer Park (4-0)
18. Fort Frye (3-1)
19. Mt. Gilead (4-0)
20. Columbia (4-0)
21. Paulding (4-0)
22. Crestview (3-1)
23. Patrick Henry (4-0)
24. Toronto (4-0)
25. Archbold (3-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Ironton (4-0)
2. Oak Harbor (4-0)
3. Barnesville (4-0)
4. Wheelersburg (4-0)
5. Liberty Center (4-0)
6. Nelsonville-York (4-0)
7. Girard (4-0)
8. Fredericktown (4-0)
9. Williamsburg (4-0)
10. Preble Shawnee (4-0)
11. Graham Local (4-0)
12. Liberty-Benton (4-0)
13. Valley (4-0)
14. Edison (3-1)
15. North College Hill (4-0)
16. Genoa Area (3-1)
17. South Range (3-1)
18. Manchester (4-0)
19. Arcanum (4-0)
20. Miami East (3-1)
21. Pymatuning Valley (3-1)
22. Triway (3-1)
23. Africentric Early College (3-1)
24. Port Clinton (3-1)
25. Claymont (3-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Shelby (4-0)
2. Jonathan Alder (4-0)
3. Indian Hill (4-0)
4. Hubbard (4-0)
5. New Lexington (4-0)
6. Circleville (4-0)
7. Taft (4-0)
8. Edgewood (3-1)
9. Indian Valley (3-0)
10. Unioto (4-0)
11. Oakwood (4-0)
12. Indian Creek (4-0)
13. Norton (3-0)
14. Philo (3-1)
15. Streetsboro (3-1)
16. Northwest (2-1)
17. Cloverleaf (3-1)
18. Valley View (3-1)
19. Bay (3-1)
20. Clinton-Massie (3-1)
21. Brookville (4-0)
22. West Branch (3-1)
23. Galion (3-1)
24. West Holmes (3-1)
25. Bath (3-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Bishop Watterson (4-0)
2. Canfield (4-0)
3. Tippecanoe (4-0)
4. Hawken (4-0)
5. Hamilton Township (4-0)
6. Wapakoneta (4-0)
7. Badin (4-0)
8. London (4-0)
9. Buckeye (4-0)
10. Licking Valley (4-0)
11. Miami Trace (4-0)
12. Benedictine (4-0)
13. Ursuline (2-0)
14. Revere (3-0)
15. Lexington (3-1)
16. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (3-0)
17. Linden-McKinley (4-0)
18. Talawanda (4-0)
19. Chardon (3-1)
20. Alliance (3-1)
21. Shawnee (3-1)
22. Jackson (3-1)
23. Tri-Valley (3-1)
24. Cleveland Central Catholic (3-1)
25. Buckeye Valley (3-0)
OHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Lake (4-0)
2. Highland (4-0)
3. Anderson (4-0)
4. Louisville (4-0)
5. Canal Winchester (4-0)
6. Twinsburg (4-0)
7. Archbishop Hoban (3-1)
8. Ashland (4-0)
9. Kings (4-0)
10. Wadsworth (4-0)
11. Trotwood-Madison (4-0)
12. Avon (3-0)
13. Austintown-Fitch (3-1)
14. Walsh Jesuit (2-0)
15. Nordonia (4-0)
16. Hudson (3-1)
17. Hoover (4-0)
18. Westerville South (3-1)
19. Xenia (3-1)
20. Anthony Wayne (3-1)
21. Olmsted Falls (3-1)
22. Worthington Kilbourne (3-1)
23. Withrow (4-0)
24. Riverside (3-1)
25. Teays Valley (3-1)
OHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. St. Edward (4-0)
2. Archbishop Moeller (3-1)
3. Mentor (4-0)
4. Elder (4-0)
5. Olentangy Orange (4-0)
6. Middletown (4-0)
7. St. Xavier (4-0)
8. Findlay (3-0)
9. Upper Arlington (4-0)
10. Pickerington North (3-1)
11. Jackson (2-1)
12. Troy (3-1)
13. Olentangy (3-1)
14. Wayne (2-2)
15. Whitmer (3-1)
16. Winton Woods (3-1)
17. Princeton (3-1)
18. Hilliard Davidson (3-1)
19. McKinley (3-1)
20. Perrysburg (3-1)
21. Dublin Jerome (3-1)
22. Strongsville (3-1)
23. Lebanon (3-1)
24. Berea-Midpark (3-1)
25. Lakota East (3-1)