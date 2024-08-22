Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (8/22/2024)
It’s that time again in Ohio, as the high school football season is upon us and we now unveil the preseason SBLive Ohio Power 25.
The top three teams span over three different divisions while all but one division is mentioned in our preseason rankings. The level of football coming out of Ohio is as great as ever with plenty of small schools getting in on the action. But if one thing has always been true about Ohio high school football, you never know where the next great program is going to come from.
So who will be the dark horse that takes the state by surprise in 2024?
SBLive Ohio Power 25
1. Massillon (16-0)
The biggest surprise out of Massillon in 2023 wasn't that they won the Division II state football championship. This team was stacked with eight players listed as 3 stars or better. No, the biggest surprise is that this was their first state championship in the playoff era which began in 1972. The 2024 squad returns plenty of high-profile players like Wisconsin commit Nolan Davenport, two-way threat Tyler Hackenbracht, and Miami University commit Vito McConnell for a run at back-to-back state titles.
2. St. Edward, Lakewood (15-1)
St. Edward is in the midst of one of the most dominant runs in state history, having won the last three Division I football titles. They are the first school to do this at the Division I level since their rival, St. Ignatius, won five straight from 1991 to 1995. Despite losing six seniors to FBS programs, St. Edward has proven they are a team that reloads year-in and year-out.
3. Toledo Central Catholic (16-0)
The Fighting Irish cruised to a second straight state championship in 2023, going a perfect 16-0 with 15 of those wins coming by double digits. They hold the state's second longest winning streak at 31 games and counting. With a trio of FBS bound seniors graduating, 4-star recruit Victor Singleton will shoulder most of the load in 2024.
4. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (10-5)
After a sluggish 1-3 start, the Crusaders were a whole new team in the second half of the season. Archbishop Moeller would go on to win the Greater Catholic League South and the Region 4 championship before being upset in overtime by Springfield in the state semifinals. Despite losing Mr. Football Jordan Marshall to Michigan, the Crusaders return junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski who passed for 3,344 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.
5. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (13-2)
There are plenty of teams who will be playing with a chip on their shoulders in 2024. But I don't know if any will compare to the senior class at Archbishop Hoban. This is a class that has played in three state championship games, losing all three of them. The likes of Ohio State commit Eli Lee, tight end Tayte Crable, and cornerback Tylan Boykin will be motivated to get that state ring before moving onto FBS life.
6. Avon (14-1)
Anchored by Cincinnati commit Jeremiah Kelly and 4-star junior Maxwell Riley, the Eagles may have the best offensive line in the Midwestern United States. Another benefit will be having Kent State commit Nolan Good under center for a full season after his junior year was cut short by injury. After three straight trips to the state semifinals, Avon will be looking to take two more steps in 2024.
7. Lakota West, West Chester (11-3)
The Firebirds will have a lot of talent to replace on the defensive side of the ball in 2024. Lakota West graduated four seniors who will continue their football career at FBS programs. The 2024 squad will be anchored by Purdue commit Grant Beerman and 3-star junior Cam Thomas at linebacker. Even a slight step back will see the Firebirds as favorites in the Greater Miami Conference.
8. Gahanna Lincoln (12-1)
Despite the graduation of West Virginia bound Diore Hubbard, the Lions will be well stocked for a deep playoff run in 2024. Gahanna Lincoln will be led by future Kentucky quarterback Brennen Ward as they will look to roll through the Ohio Capital Conference once again.
9. Princeton, Cincinnati (12-1)
If anybody is going to challenge Lakota West in the Greater Miami Conference, it will be defending champion Princeton. Indiana commit and pass rusher extraordinaire PJ Nelson returns to make life miserable for quarterbacks. After splitting the 2023 series with the Firebirds, everybody in southwest Ohio should have September 6 circled on their calendars for their rivalry bout.
10. Marion Local, Maria Stein (16-0)
The dominance of Marion Local cannot be understated. The Flyers hold the longest winning streak in Ohio at 48 games, spanning three seasons and three state championships. What makes them difficult to rank is their enrollment of under 300 students, grades 9 through 12, and their Division VII status. But, winning three state titles by an average of 27 points per championship game cannot be ignored.
11. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (7-5)
In a turn of events from previous years, the Bombers only play one defending state champion this coming season. St. Xavier has made it a habit of playing the toughest schedule in the state year-in and year-out. That doesn't mean their schedule is easy; they still have Lakota West, Indianapolis Cathedral, St. Ignatius, and their conference games. But their record will improve, no doubt. The bigger question is how far can this experienced team go come playoff time.
12. Springfield (10-6)
Where do we put Springfield? After going 5-5 in the regular season and finishing in a three-way tie for third in the Greater Western Ohio Conference, the Wildcats went on an incredible run in the postseason with upset wins over Centerville, Olentangy, Dublin Coffman, and Moeller. With plenty of athletic talent like Jamil Miller and Zy'Aire Fletcher returning, the Wildcats are probably closer to their postseason version than their regular season version.
13. Chardon (11-4)
After a 3-3 start, the Hilltoppers found another gear, winning eight straight en route to the Division III state championship game. It should be much of the same in 2024 as Chardon has posted double digit wins in each of the last four seasons.
14. Anderson, Cincinnati (13-2)
The Raptors lone regular season loss came to Milford on the road. As a result, the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title escaped them in 2023. If Anderson is going to break a five-season conference title drought, it will be in 2024. With Caden Piening and Trace Jallick returning for their senior years, anything short of an ECC title will be a disappointment.
15. Elder, Cincinnati (7-5)
Elder is no stranger to having one-year starters under center. However, Ryan Brass was a different animal. The dual threat QB threw for over 1,600 yards and was second in the conference in rushing behind Mr. Ohio Jordan Marshall. Replacing him will not be easy for the Panthers, but what little we saw of Eli Roden should give fans hope that their 2024 campaign is in good hands.
16. Ursuline, Youngstown (13-1)
The Fighting Irish put together an excellent campaign last season before falling to battle tested Chardon in the regional championship. The 2024 team returns much of their core including Akron commit Tairan Davis, 3-star lineman Phillip Bowser, and wide receiver Devonte Taylor. A deep postseason run will continue to be the norm in Youngstown.
17. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (12-2)
Not to look too far ahead, but the junior class at Walsh Jesuit is stacked. Milan Parris and James Brewer III both have two years of eligibility remaining, which should have Warriors fans excited. If 2024 isn't the year for Walsh Jesuit, then 2025 will be.
18. Glenville, Cleveland (13-3)
Ted Ginn Sr. did something that no coach has done in Ohio high school football history. He led the Tarblooders to the first state football championship for any Cleveland public school since the playoff system was introduced in 1972 and then did it for a second year in. a row last season. However, many players from the Division IV championship team have graduated, leaving high exceptions for a young Glenville team.
19. Wapakoneta (10-3)
The Redskins are the new class of the Western Buckeye League, having won three straight WBL titles and eight in the past 10 years. The biggest issue for Wapakoneta is making it deep into the postseason. Whether it's Badin, Trotwood-Madison, or any collection of southwest Ohio teams, Wapakoneta struggles to break through. With Badin moving to Division II, will this be the year that Wapakoneta breaks through to a regional championship?
20. Wadsworth (9-3)
The good news for Wadsworth is that they have been reclassified to Division II for the 2024 football season. The bad news for Wadsworth is that it will not be much easier than what they have faced in past seasons. Ultimately, who would you rather face in the regional championship - St. Edward or Avon?
21. Highland, Medina (11-3)
Staying in Region 6, Highland has posted three straight seasons with double digit wins, each one resulting in a trip to the regional semifinals, at minimum. The Hornets have been the beacon of consistency in the wild world that is Ohio high school football. But with Wadsworth joining a competitive Region 6, those streaks are both in danger in 2024.
22. Withrow, Cincinnati (12-2)
In 2023, Withrow mowed through the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red Division. Not only did the Tigers go a perfect 5-0 in conference play, they outscored their opponents 224-13. Head coach Anthony Berry put together a formidable non-conference schedule in 2024 that includes Elder, St. Xavier, and La Salle. These Tigers will be battle tested when CMAC play begins.
23. Liberty Center (15-1)
The Tigers may have lost the Kruses to graduation, but they keep much of the core that helped them amass over 3,000 rushing yards and 56 combined touchdowns in 2023. Liberty Center will still be the team to beat in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. However, a deep run through Division V may be more of a challenge.
24. Upper Arlington (10-4)
After making it to the Division I state championship in 2021, Upper Arlington has posted double digit win totals, only to be upset in the regionals. However, if Gahanna Lincoln takes a big step back, Region 3 could be Upper Arlington's to lose.
25. Pickerington North (11-2)
A team that came out of nowhere in 2023 was Pickerington North. Going just 7-5 the previous season, the Tigers opened the 2023 season with a nine-game win streak, falling in double overtime at Gahanna Lincoln to end the regular season. With a strong offense running through Ohio commit Michael Taylor, maybe the Tigers are the team to beat in Region 3 this season.
