Live score updates: St. Frances vs. Orange Lutheran in Maryland-California high school football battle
Undefeated high school football teams from the East and West coasts collide Friday night at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California.
Orange Lutheran hosts St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at 7 p.m. PT Friday, Sept. 6.
St. Frances Academy (2-0) enters the game ranked No. 12 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while Orange Lutheran (2-0) is No. 21.
Live stream: You can watch St. Frances Academy vs. Orange Lutheran live on the NFHS Network
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME
St. Frances boasts one of the nation’s elite defensive units with SEC commits Blake Woodby and Bryce Deas (both Auburn) and Darrion Smith (Tennessee), along with Joppatowne (Maryland) transferZion Elee (defensive end), arguably the nation’s No. 1 junior.
Through 27 career games, senior QB TJ Lateef (Nebraska commit) has thrown 38 touchdown passes and is closing in on 5,000 career passing yards. He's also rushed for nine touchdowns. Senior linebacker Armando Figueroa has anchored the defense through two games this year with four sacks.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
