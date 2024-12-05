McCallie vs. Baylor: Live score, updates from Tennessee high school football Division II Class AAA state title game
McCallie (10-2) will get another crack at Chattanooga rival Baylor (12-0) in Thursday’s Division II Class AAA state championship game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
Baylor has won every game this season, including a 44-12 victory over The Blue Tornado in early October.
McCallie, which defeated the Red Raiders 34-28 in last year’s title game, has ripped off five straight blowout wins since the Oct. 4 loss. Baylor was the 2022 state champion.
Both teams are stocked with Division I prospects.
McCallie vs. Baylor Live Updates
Pregame
McCallie offensive leaders: Junior quarterback Elliott Drapeau (133 of 229 passing, 1,864 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions); Senior running back Keylan Syam (176 carries, 1,143 yards, 22 touchdowns); Junior wide receiver Keeyshawn Tabuteau (41 catches, 685 yards, six touchdowns, three-star prospect)
Baylor offensive leaders: Junior quarterback Briggs Cherry (offers include Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Pittsburgh); Senior running back Shekai Mills-Knight (four-star Ole Miss signee); Junior offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda (offers include Auburn, Ohio State and Tennessee); Senior wide receiver Joakim Dodson (three-star Tennessee signee); Senior wide receiver Cameron Sparks (offers include Arkansas, Auburn and Florida State)
McCallie defensive leaders: Junior linebacker Cooper Gentle (89 total tackles (19 for loss), six sacks); Senior defensive back Carson Lawrence (27 total tackles, four-star Vanderbilt signee); Junior defensive back De’shun Tipton (24 total tackles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups)
Baylor defensive leaders: Senior linebacker Joel Lowenberg (three-star Wake Forest signee); Senior linebacker Bradley Ilunga-Bisselele (three-star Buffalo signee)
