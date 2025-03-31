McDonald's All-American 2025 dunk and 3-point contest participants: AJ Dybantsa says his dunks 'never seen before'
The prestigious McDonald's All-American game is set for Tuesday night (April 1) on ESPN's airwaves from the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.
The girls game is set for 6:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2 and the boys tip off at 9 p.m. on ESPN. However, the primer for the games will be held Monday night in the Sprite Jam Fest at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Sprite Jame Fest will include the boys dunk contest, a boys and girls knockout game, along with a boys and girls 3-point contest.
No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa (BYU commit) will participate in this year's dunk contest and was telling his All-American peers at practice over the weekend that he'll be attempting something "never seen before".
"I'm going for the hard dunks — if I miss, I miss. I'm about to pull out stuff I've never done before," Dybantsa said to a group of players. "You've never seen it before."
Previous winners of the dunk contest include big names like Vince Carter, LeBron James, Blake Griffin, DeMar DeRozan and Zion Williamson
Etiwanda girls basketball forward Grace Knox will also be in this year's dunk contest. The only female winners of the slam dunk contest are Candace Parker, Fran Belibi, and Ashlyn Watkins who won in 2004, 2019, and 2022, respectively.
Here are the participants for Monday night's 2025 Sprite Jam Fest:
SLAM DUNK CONTEST
Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents (GA)
Zai Harwell, Wasatch Academy (UT)
Grace Knox, Etiwanda (CA) [girl]
Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph (CA)
Mikel Brown Jr., DME Academy (FL)
Chris Cenac Jr., Link Academy (MO)
AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep (UT)
BOYS 3-POINT CONTEST
Nate Ament, Highland School (VA)
Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake (CA)
Mikel Brown Jr., DME Academy (FL)
Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep (CA)
GIRLS 3-POINT CONTEST
Agot Makeer, Montverde Academy (FL)
Grace Knox, Etiwanda (CA)
Nyla Brooks, Bishop Ireton (VA)
Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey (TX)
BOYS KNOCKOUT
Cameron Boozer, Columbus (FL)
Brayden Burries, Roosevelt (CA)
Cayden Boozer, Columbus (FL)
Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake (CA)
Eric Reibe, The Bullis School (MD)
Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents (GA)
Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth (CA)
GIRLS KNOCKOUT
Agot Makeer, Montverde Academy (FL)
Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey (TX)
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas (OR)
Grace Knox, Etiwanda (CA)
Alya McDowell, Cy Springs (TX)
Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline (UT)
Jordan Speiser, Lutheran of St. Charles County (MO)
Nyla Brooks, Bishop Ireton (VA)
