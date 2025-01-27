McDonald's All-American Game 2025: Girls basketball roster revealed
The East and West rosters are set for the 2025 McDonald's All-American high school girls basketball game.
Nominees were revealed earlier this month for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Here are the girls rosters:
---
EAST
Nyla Brooks
6-1 F, Bishop Ireton (Virginia)
Kaelyn Carroll
6-2 F, Tabor Academy (Massachusetts)
Jaida Civil
6-0 G, Palm Bay (Florida)
Aaliyah Crump
6-1 G, Montverde Academy (Florida)
Jaliya Davis
6-2 F, Blue Valley North (Kansas)
Zakiyah Johnson
6-0 G, Sacred Heart (Kentucky)
Leah Macy
6-2 F,Bethlehem (Kentucky)
Agot Makeer
6-1 F, Montverde Academy (Florida)
Mia Pauldo
5-5 G, Morris Catholic (New Jersey)
Deniya Prawl
6-1 F, IMG Academy (Florida)
Lara Somfai
6-4 F, IMG Academy (Florida)
Hailee Swain
5-10 G, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (Georgia)
---
WEST
Darianna "Dee" Alexander
6-1 G, Purcell Marian (Ohio)
Sienna Betts
6-4 F, Grandview (Colorado)
Aaliyah Chavez
5-11 G, Monterey (Texas)
Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson
6-1 G, Clackamas (Oregon)
Addison Deal
6-0 G, Mater Dei (California)
Alexandra Eschmeyer
6-5 F, Peak to Peak Charter (Colorado)
Grace Knox
6-2 F, Etiwanda (California)
Ayla McDowell
6-2 F, Cypress Springs (Texas)
Brynn McGaughy
6-2 F, Central Valley (Washington)
Aliyahna "Puff" Morris
5-5 G, Etiwanda (California)
Emilee Skinner
6-0 G, Ridgeline (Utah)
Jordan Speiser
6-1 G, Lutheran (Missouri
—
