McDonald's All-American Game 2025: Girls basketball roster revealed

Team of 24 superstar seniors is headlined by Texas sensation Aaliyah Chavez for biggest all-star high school basketball game of the year

Todd Milles

Monterey's Aaliyah Chavez dribbles the ball against Amarillo Tascosa in a District 3-5A girls basketball game last week at Monterey High School.
Monterey's Aaliyah Chavez dribbles the ball against Amarillo Tascosa in a District 3-5A girls basketball game last week at Monterey High School. / Annie Rice/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The East and West rosters are set for the 2025 McDonald's All-American high school girls basketball game.

Nominees were revealed earlier this month for the annual boys and girls games, which will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here are the girls rosters:

---

EAST

Nyla Brooks

6-1 F, Bishop Ireton (Virginia)

Kaelyn Carroll

6-2 F, Tabor Academy (Massachusetts)

Jaida Civil

6-0 G, Palm Bay (Florida)

Aaliyah Crump

6-1 G, Montverde Academy (Florida)

Jaliya Davis

6-2 F, Blue Valley North (Kansas)

Zakiyah Johnson

6-0 G, Sacred Heart (Kentucky)

Leah Macy

6-2 F,Bethlehem (Kentucky)

Agot Makeer

6-1 F, Montverde Academy (Florida)

Mia Pauldo

5-5 G, Morris Catholic (New Jersey)

Deniya Prawl

6-1 F, IMG Academy (Florida)

Lara Somfai

6-4 F, IMG Academy (Florida)

Hailee Swain

5-10 G, Holy Innocents' Episcopal School (Georgia)

---

WEST

Darianna "Dee" Alexander

6-1 G, Purcell Marian (Ohio)

Sienna Betts

6-4 F, Grandview (Colorado)

Aaliyah Chavez

5-11 G, Monterey (Texas)

Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson

6-1 G, Clackamas (Oregon)

Addison Deal

6-0 G, Mater Dei (California)

Alexandra Eschmeyer

6-5 F, Peak to Peak Charter (Colorado)

Grace Knox

6-2 F, Etiwanda (California)

Ayla McDowell

6-2 F, Cypress Springs (Texas)

Brynn McGaughy

6-2 F, Central Valley (Washington)

Aliyahna "Puff" Morris

5-5 G, Etiwanda (California)

Emilee Skinner

6-0 G, Ridgeline (Utah)

Jordan Speiser

6-1 G, Lutheran (Missouri

---

