Montverde Academy tabs Steve Turner as new head boys basketball coach
The national search for Montverde Academy's next boys basketball head coach has come to an end.
Gonzaga College High head boys basketball coach Steve Turner posted on X Monday morning that he will be stepping down as the Eagles' lead man and will be accepting the job offer to become Montverde Academy's new national coach.
Turner posted a message on X to Gonzaga regarding his decision to leave for Montverde Academy down below:
"To my Gonzaga Family,
It is with deep appreciation and utmost respect for this amazing community that | share this news. At the end of the 2024-25 basketball season, I was offered an opportunity to take my career to a new level as the next Head Coach of the Boys Varsity National Basketball team at Montverde Academy in Florida. I have decided to accept the offer.
Although this opportunity presented itself quickly, I did not make my decision lightly. I've spent half of my life on Eye Street, committed to serving as a Man for Others. I have given my heart and soul to Gonzaga for 26 years; and, in turn, Gonzaga has helped to shape me into the coach, mentor, father, and person that I am today.
I will be forever grateful to my colleagues, students, and the parents who have supported me and helped me soar to great heights while at Gonzaga. And, while I'm looking forward to seeing how high these Eagle's Wings will take me, Gonzaga will always have a special place in my heart.
All my best,
Coach Turner"
Turner, who owns an overall record of 497-176 (.738 win percentage) over the course of 26 years at Gonzaga, will be taking over for Kevin Boyle, who is leaving Montverde Academy to take the same position at SPIRE Academy in Ohio.
Boyle leaves the program with a storied history in just 15 years with the Eagles, winning eight national championships and coaching numerous players that went on to star in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Legendary Coach Kevin Boyle Leaves Montverde Academy for SPIRE Academy in Ohio
Montverde Academy is taking part in the Chipolte Nationals, which is being played at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Eagles have the most experience out of all 10 teams in this year's event, as they will be making their 14th appearance in the 16 years. Boyle's squad will face off against Dynamic Prep (Texas) on Wednesday in the quarterfinals round as the No. 7 seed.
Montverde Academy currently owns an overall record of 19-7 on the season.
Chipotle Nationals 2025: Boys basketball team previews, schedule
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi