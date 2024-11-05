Naomi Nnewihe of Ocean City voted High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)
Congratulations to Naomi Nnewihe of Ocean City (New Jersey) for being voted SI National Girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Nnewihe, a senior forward, scored four goals in a 5-4 girls soccer victory over Delran.
Nnewihe received 53.68% of the vote, edging out Pleasant Valley (Iowa) junior Isabelle Kremer, who finished with 36.51%. Kremer led the way for Pleasant Valley with 21 kills in a straight sets win over Davenport North.
The poll received more than 12,000 votes.
Here are the top 10 vote-getters in last week’s poll.
1. Naomi Nnewihe, sr., Ocean City (New Jersey) soccer
Nnewihe also plays basketball for Ocean City. She led Ocean City to the girls soccer state playoffs. Nnewihe received 53.68% of the vote.
2. Isabelle Kremer, jr., Pleasant Valley (Iowa) volleyball
Kremer helped Pleasant Valley claim the No. 1 overall seed for the Class 5A state playoffs. Kremer received 36.51% of the vote.
3. Lucy Arps, fr., Chatham (New Jersey) soccer
Arps netted four total goals and was named MVP of the Morris County Tournament as Chatham captured its fourth straight tournament title. Arps received 8.65% of the vote.
4. Audrey Rupp, sr., Windsor (Vermont) soccer
Rupp eclipsed the 100 career goals mark as Windsor shut out White River Valley, 8-0. The senior had five goals and two assists in the win. Rupp received 0.87% of the vote.
5. Margie Anderson, sr., Bemidji (Minnesota) volleyball
Anderson topped the 3,000 career assists mark in a straight sets loss to Moorhead. The senior ended her career with a school-record 3,003 assists. Anderson received .06% of the vote.
6. Ava Thayer, sr., Keshequa (New York) soccer
Thayer finished with four goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over Andover-Whitesville. Thayer received .06% of the vote.
7. Bella Rose, sr., Christ Academy (Texas) volleyball
Rose tallied 22 kills, eight digs and five aces as Christ Academy downed Crowell in straight sets. Rose received .02% of the vote.
8. Riley Vitello, jr., Conant (New Hampshire) soccer
Vitello recorded a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Campbell. Vitello received .02% of the vote.
9. Arriana Brown, jr., Booker T. Washington (Oklahoma) volleyball
Brown, a UNLV commit, recorded 27 kills in a straight sets win over Carl Albert. She then had 47 kills in a five-set state semifinal victory over Bishop McGuiness and added 23 more as Booker T. Washington fell to Mount St. Mary in the Class 5A title game. Brown received .02% of the vote.
10. Eliza Collings, jr., Lone Peak (Utah) soccer
Collings, a junior keeper, recorded her 14th shutout of the season as Lone Peak defeated Davis in the Class 6A state championship game, 2-0. Collings received .02% of the vote.
