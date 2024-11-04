Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (11/4/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Voting closes on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
SBLive/SI National High School Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Darrion Bowers, sr., Arlington Bowie (Texas) football
Bowers piled up 244 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Arlington Bowie downed Lamar, 49-21.
2. Brenton Brasfield, sr., Beebe (Arkansas) football
Brasfield picked off three passes and returned two of them for touchdowns in a 41-0 shutout of Watson Chapel. The senior also caught a TD.
3. Brady Bretthauer, jr., Valencia (California) football
Bretthauer went 14 of 19 passing for 374 yards and three touchdowns as Valencia blanked West Ranch, 35-0.
4. Jack Cannon, jr., Holmdel (New Jersey) football
Cannon completed just 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards in a 35-12 win over Oakcrest, but the junior quarterback ran it 21 times for 168 yards and five touchdowns. Cannon has 36 total touchdowns this season (18 passing, 18 rushing).
5. Mason Chambers, sr., Mountain View (Oregon) football
Chambers connected on 22 of 27 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-7 rout of rival Bend.
6. Ty Collins, jr., Lely (Florida) football
Collins tallied 531 all-purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns in a 52-38 win over South Fort Meyers.
7. Malachi Dabney, so., Destrehan (Louisiana) football
Dabney had 33 carries for 253 yards and a touchdown as Destrehan edged Hahnville, 31-24.
8. Brayden DeVito, jr., Shelby (Ohio) football
DeVito threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 130 yards and two scores, caught a touchdown and picked off a pair of passes on defense — returning one to the end zone — in a 49-21 win over Elida.
9. Owen Espinoza, sr., Napoleon (Ohio) football
Espinoza threw for 246 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-0 shutout of Lorain Clearview.
10. Nix Fullen, jr., Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Tennessee) football
Fullen carried it 21 times for 355 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-22 victory over First Assembly Christian.
11. Braeden Jackson, sr., Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) football
Jackson compiled 342 all-purpose yards and scored six total touchdowns in a 52-28 trouncing of Iowa City.
12. Tay Tay Jenkins, so., Omaha Westside (Nebraska) football
Jenkins had 24 carries for 297 yards and five touchdowns as Omaha Westside blanked Westview, 48-0.
13. Camden LaChapelle, jr., Uxbridge (Massachusetts) football
LaChapelle ran for five touchdowns in a 52-43 win over Auburn.
14. Wilson Medina, sr., Sherwood (Oregon) football
Medina had 18 carries for 241 yards and five touchdowns as Sherwood blew by Newberg, 55-14.
15. JaVaughn Moore, sr., Bethel Park (Pennsylvania) football
Moore ran for 142 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Latrobe.
16. Lovell Neal, so., W.T. White (Texas) football
Neal caught nine passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns as W.T. White edged North Mesquite, 48-41.
17. Zayan Oliyath, so., Eagan (Minnesota) soccer
Oliyath scored three goals — including the game-winner — as Eagan captured its first boys soccer title with a 4-3 win over Maple Grove in the Class 3A championship match.
18. Carter Pabst, sr., Eisenhower (Kansas) football
Pabst, a North Dakota commit, scored five touchdowns — three receiving, one rushing, one return — in a 55-10 win over Emporia. Pabst now has 47 career receiving touchdowns, a new Kansas record.
19. Luke Robinson, sr., New Canaan (Connecticut) football
Robinson completed 8 of 11 passes for 113 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over Norwalk.
20. Cash Rosado, jr., Brockport (New York) soccer
Rosado recorded a first-half hat trick in a 4-3 win over Pittsford Mendon.
21. Erick Stubbs, sr., Bell (California) football
Stubbs ran for 284 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries in a 42-26 win over Huntington Park.
22. A.J. Thomas, sr., Morgantown (West Virginia) football
Thomas carried it 18 times for 186 yards and seven touchdowns — a new Morgantown single-game school record — in a 49-7 rout of University.
23. Ryan Vedovelli, sr., Pope Francis (Massachusetts) soccer
Vedovelli netted three goals as Pope Francis downed Chicopee in the Class B title match, 4-1.
24. Titus Vidlak, so., Fruitland (Idaho) football
Vidlak threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns while running for 72 yards and two TDs in a 47-13 win over Teton.
