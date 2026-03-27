National High School Boys Basketball Power Parts Ways With Head Coach

The only coach to secure a boys basketball national championship in IMG Academy program history is no longer with the school.

IMG Academy announced in a press release Thursday that they have parted ways with national boys basketball coach Sean McAloon.

McAloon helped build the program up, including winning the first-ever national championship for boys basketball in 2019.

March Madness is HERE and our alumni are taking over 🔥🏀 From @IMGAcademy alumni to @ncsa D1 athletes, this tournament is stacked with talent across the country!



See where they’re competing in the NCAA Tournament 👀 pic.twitter.com/aNutszwvwr — IMG Academy Basketball (@IMGABasketball) March 17, 2026

“IMG Academy Basketball has parted ways with national team head coach Sean McAloon,” a press release from the school read. “We are thankful for the leadership and contributions he made to our basketball program, including the growth of our national team and securing the program’s first-ever national championship in 2019.”

During his nine-year run as head coach at IMG Academy, McAloon put together a career record of 193-60. This past winter, the Ascenders finished 20-9 overall, but were outside of the High School on SI National Top 25 Boys Basketball rankings .

IMG Academy Has Produced Several High NBA Draft Picks

During that nearly decade-long run under McAloon, IMG Academy produced at least one former player who was selected in the NBA Draft for seven consecutive seasons starting in 2018. The list of NBA stars includes former Purdue star Zach Edey, Josh Green, Mark Williams, Keyonte George, Kenyon Martin, Jr., Anfernee Simons and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a member of the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2023 NBA Draft was a record-breaking one for the Ascenders, as George, Jarace Walker and Jett Howard - all alumni of IMG Academy - were selected in the first round.

McAloon joined the Ascenders after leading St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. to a 25-10 record. At the time of the hiring, IMG Academy’s Director of Basketball, Brian Nash, called McAloon “one of the top coaches in the country and is a proven winner.”

IMG Hired Sean McAloon In 2017

The year before McAloon’s arrival, IMG Academy went 26-2, advancing to the DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals quarterfinals. They would finish 24-8 under McAloon in 2017-18.

“IMG Academy will begin an immediate search for the next leader of our national basketball team,” the release noted. “We firmly believe this is the premier high school basketball head coaching opportunity in the country, and we are committed to identifying a coach who will continue to build on our strong foundation of developing champions both on and off the court.”

The Ascenders are not among the teams set to compete in April at the 2026 Chipotle Nationals . The girls, however, are, as they won the tournament last season.

IMG Academy is considered one of the world’s leading sports education brands, allowing student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences with a state-of-the-art campus located in Bradenton, Florida.