Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - March 22, 2026

Columbus (FL) won The Throne national tournament this weekend, shooting up this week’s High School On SI Top 25 boys basketball national rankings.

Meanwhile, with the field for the Chipotle Nationals set, most of the nation’s best teams stayed put as we see who wins the most prestigious of the postseason tournaments.

1. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (21-2)

Previous Rank: 4

Outlook: Dynamic is the No. 2 seed at Chipotle Nationals.

2. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (36-3)

Previous Rank: 2

Outlook: The Crew garnered the No. 4 seed at Chipotle Nationals.

3. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (33-2)

Previous Rank: 3

Outlook: The Panthers were one of two non-prep schools invited to Chipotle Nationals and received the No. 6 seed.

4. Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, AZ) (22-4)

Previous Rank: 4

Outlook: The EYBL Scholastic Conference champion Bears are the No. 3 seed at Chipotle Nationals.

5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (31-1)

Previous Rank: 5

Outlook: The debate now rages which of the Trailblazers’ Open Division state champions was the best .

6. AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, AZ) (25-2)

Previous Rank: 6

Outlook: The Dragons received the No. 1 seed to Chipotle Nationals.

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (25-2)

Previous Rank: 7

Outlook: The Eagles reached the semifinals of The Throne before falling to Long Island Lutheran.

8. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (29-2)

Previous Rank: 8

9. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (25-4)

Previous Rank: 9

Outlook: The Crusaders are the only other non-prep school headed to Chipotle Nationals, getting the No. 9 seed..

10. SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH) (27-4)

Previous Rank: 10

Outlook: SPIRE is the No. 8 seed at Chipotle Nationals.

11. Monteverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (20-7)

Previous Rank: 11

Outlook: The Eagles are the No. 5 seed at Chipotle Nationals.

12. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (29-1)

Previous Rank: 12

13. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (23-4)

Previous Rank: 13

Outlook: The Lions are the No. 10 seed at Chipotle Nationals.

14. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (35-4)

Previous Rank: 14

Outlook: The Panthers captured their first Tennessee Class 4A state title since 2001 with a 69-47 victory over Walker Valley as Axton Perry led a balanced attack with 15 points.

15. Columbus (Miami, FL) (29-6)

Previous Rank: 25

Outlook: The Explorers dominated to reclaim The Throne for the first time since 2023, defeating Sunnyslope in the first round, Plainfield (NJ) in the semifinals and defending champion Long Island Lutheran 66-55 in the final as Caleb Gaskins scored 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 10 rebounds.

16. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (24-6)

Previous Rank: 15

Outlook: The Tigers are the No. 7 seed at Chipotle Nationals.

17. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (28-3)

Previous Rank: 16

Outlook: The Vikings closed their season by losing in the first round of The Throne to eventual champion Columbus.

18. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (30-0)

Previous Rank: 17

Outlook: The Vikings completed a second undefeated season in three years and won a third consecutive Division 1 state title, beating Madison Memorial 57-37 as Mr. Basketball award winner Zavier Zens had 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting with six rebounds and three assists.

19. Crown Point (Crown Point, IN) (25-1)

Previous Rank: 24

Outlook: The Bulldogs won the Elkhart Semi-State, beating Fort Wayne Snider 76-47 and Northridge 66-40 to advance to next week’s 4A state final against Mount Vernon.

20. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 18

21. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (27-6)

Previous Rank: 19

22. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (36-2)

Previous Rank: 20

23. Little Elm (Little Elm, TX) (37-2)

Previous Rank: 22

24. Wheeler (Marietta, GA) (27-7)

Previous Rank: 21

Outlook: The Wildcats fell to Long Island Lutheran in the first round of The Throne.

25. North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) (35-3)

Previous Rank: 23