National high school football plays of the week: Vote (10/15/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, High School on SI will scour the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and let fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner will become eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Oct. 7-13, 2024.
The voting will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Quincy Porter, Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)
Ohio State commit drags one tackler, spins away from another and turns on the jets on long TD catch-and-run.
2. Enzo Bingham, Prestonwood Christian (Texas)
Gets one hand between defender's two to make improbable grab on what looked like a certain interception. (Texas Private School Media/@TXPSMedia)
3. Jack Behl, Lafayette (Missouri)
Evades pressure and fires a running dart to Brady Micek in tight coverage in the end zone.
4. Jacques Cooper, Mexia (Texas)
Hurdles would-be tackler and pulls away from the defense on long touchdown run. (Ben Peck, KCEN/@TheBenPeck)
5. Jimmy Finley, Andrean (Indiana)
Changes direction and makes incredible one-handed catch in double coverage.
6. Kaden Carder, Winneconne (Wisconsin)
Falls down in the end zone before the ball arrives, but still manages to make the catch. (Garrett Stolz, FOX-11/@fox11news)
7. Malikai Dillard, Jenks (Oklahoma)
Rises high to make one-handed grab on the sideline and gets whole body down inbounds. (Jordan Davis, The Oklahoman/@jdavis34_)
8. Brady Devore, Padua (Ohio)
With the defender matching him step for step, he lays out to make a one-handed grab. (Padua Bruins football/MAC Creative LLC)
9. TJ Lester, Milton (Georgia)
Drags entire defense into the end zone with a little help from his friends.
10. Zalen Harris, Fremont Ross (Ohio)
Shows incredible concentration in tip drill to himself on long completion. (BCSN/@BCSNsports)
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports