National high school football plays of the week: Vote (10/23/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, High School on SI has been scouring the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and letting fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner becomes eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Oct. 14-20, 2024.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Koi Fagan, Martinsburg (West Virginia)
QB never gives up on broken play and completes improbable touchdown pass.
2. Max Hammond, Norfolk Catholic (Nebraska)
Lays out to make incredible one-handed catch.
3. Marco Jones, San Ramon Valley (California)
Lays the boom on De La Salle running back Duece Jones-Drew.
4. Logan Hutsko, Minersville (Pennsylvania)
Rises high to make one-handed touchdown catch over his defender.
5. Mann Scott, Brownsboro (Texas)
Makes one-handed catch down the sideline and sprints just short of the end zone.
6. Michael Ryan, Mt. Vernon (Iowa)
Dives to grab backhanded, one-handed interception.
7. Drake Brunelle, Messalonskee (Maine)
Deep pass bounces off teammate's arms, then legs, then into his arms for a miraculous touchdown reception.
8. Osa Omolade, MacArthur (Texas)
Shows off his hops to Moss two defenders.
9. Jason Wright, Mountain Lake (Minnesota)
Hurdles the referee to make a one-of-a-kind interception.
10. Jaron Pula, Timpview (Utah)
Makes one-handed catch, bulldozes a defender, stiff-arms another and dives into the end zone.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports