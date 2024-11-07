National high school football plays of the week: Vote (11/6/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, High School on SI has been scouring the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and letting fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner becomes eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2024.
The voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 11, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Griffin Boman, Clarkston (Michigan)
With 2 seconds left in the half, he scores a 58-yard "Hail Mary" on the ground.
2. Chase Berg, Decatur (Texas)
Uses defender's helmet to help him make a leaping touchdown catch.
3. Chris Guidry, Brenham (Texas)
Glides in front of defender to make incredible one-handed catch.
4. Damon Hall, St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
Somehow hangs on to the ball after being back-flipped on a sideline catch.
5. Nytrevain Davenport, Roswell (Georgia)
Turns what looks like a pick into a catch, trucks one defender and sprints by more for a touchdown.
6. Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita (California)
Looks like he's caught for a big loss in the backfield, then changes direction and scores a touchdown.
7. Adonaje Lowe, Newport (Kentucky)
Skies to make a one-handed touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone.
8. Walker Kelley, TL Hanna (South Carolina)
Pins ball on his back, then takes his time to collect himself before scoring a TD catch-and-run.
9. Raheem Brown, St. Francis de Sales (Ohio)
Never gives up on play and strips ball from receiver at the 1, then recovers the fumble in the end zone.
10. Parker Beam, St. Marys (Ohio)
Makes diving catch in the corner of the end zone on fourth and 20 for the winning touchdown.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App