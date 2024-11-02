Michigan high school football team pulls off stunning Hail Mary — on the ground
It's playoff time in Michigan high school football, and the rivalry rematch of Clarkston vs. Lake Orion didn't disappoint Friday night.
Clarkston avenged a regular-season loss to Lake Orion (pronounced OAR-ee-un, not oar-I-un) with a 34-16 win Friday, Nov. 1, in the first round of the MHSAA high school football playoffs.
Junior running back Griffin Boman was the star of the show, especially in the first half, carrying the ball seven times for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Before the final play of the first half, Boman had six carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Facing what looked like a sure-fire Hail Mary situation with two seconds left in the half, Clarkston threw Lake Orion the ol' Boman change-up.
Rather than call on QB Alex Waszczenko to heave the ball downfield and hope for the best, the sophomore signal-caller handed the ball to the Wolves' best player and watched him do his thing.
Just 13 yards into Boman's 58-yard touchdown run, one of the Lake Orion announcers sensed the danger with an, "Uh-oh."
And after Boman broke every tackle and plunged across the goal line to end the half, that same announcer summed up the touchdown perfectly:
"And that is the exact opposite of a Hail Mary, but you just give it to your best player and he just takes off!"
Check out the full video of the run, courtesy of the NFHS Network:
The touchdown boosted Clarkston's halftime lead to 21-10, and the Wolves extended that lead to 27-10 early in the third when Boman's twin brother Lukas caught a 56-yard TD pass from Waszczenko.
Next up for Clarkston in Round 2 is Rochester Adams, which beat Stoney Creek 44-14.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports