National high school mascot bracket, Elite 8: Vote for Key Obezags or Morse Shipbuilders
High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America has entered elite territory.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Key Obezags (Maryland) or the No. 7-seeded Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) to advance beyond the Elite 8.
The winner will face either the Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) or Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) in the Final Four.
The Obezags beat the Wai'anae Seariders (Hawaii) in Round 1, then the Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee) in Round 2 and the Frankfort Hot Dogs in the Sweet 16.
The Shipbuilders beat the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees (West Virginia) in Round 1, Hutto Hippos (Texas) in Round 2 and Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky) in the Sweet 16.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, April 21, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
1. Key Obezags (Maryland)
When the property on which the school was built was donated, it was filled with gazebos. The students voted and decided to spell gazebo backwards as their nickname. Not surprisingly, they’re the only Obezags in the country.
7. Morse Shipbuilders (Maine)
Bath, Maine, home of Morse High School, became a haven for shipbuilding in the early 1600s, so the choice of Shipbuilders for Morse's mascot was an easy one.
—
