National Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
With high football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in the nation and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this season.
The 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings came out earlier this week, and to no surprise, Mater Dei is the preseason favorite once again.
From No. 1 Mater Dei (California) to No. 10 Buford (Georgia), here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the nation's 10 best teams.
Full schedules for the national Top 10 high school football teams
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
- Aug. 14: vs. Cathedral Catholic (scrimmage)
- Aug. 23: at St. Thomas Aquinas* (Florida)
- Aug. 29: vs. Bishop Montgomery
- Sep. 5: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)
- Sep. 12: at Corona Centennial*
- Sep. 19: at Bishop Gorman* (Nevada)
- Oct. 3: at Orange Lutheran
- Oct. 10: vs. Santa Margarita*
- Oct. 17: vs. Servite
- Oct. 24: vs. JSerra Catholic
- Oct. 31: vs. St. John Bosco*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
- Aug. 15: vs. Norco (scrimmage)
- Aug. 22: at Manatee (Florida)
- Aug. 29: vs. Eastwood (Texas)
- Sep. 5: vs. St. Frances Academy* (Maryland)
- Sep. 12: vs. Serra
- Sep. 19: vs. St. Louis (Hawaii)
- Oct. 3: at JSerra Catholic
- Oct. 10: at Orange Lutheran
- Oct. 17: at Santa Margarita*
- Oct. 24: vs. Servite
- Oct. 31: vs. Mater Dei*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
- Aug. 22: vs. Centennial
- Aug. 30: at Kahuku (Hawaii)
- Sep. 5: vs. Lone Peak (Utah)
- Sep. 12: vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)
- Sep. 19: vs. Mater Dei* (California)
- Sep. 26: at Santa Margarita* (California)
- Oct. 3: vs. Palo Verde
- Oct. 10: vs. Mojave
- Oct. 17: at Somerset
- Oct. 24: at Shadow Ridge
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
4. Duncanville (Texas)
- Sep. 5: vs. South Oak Cliff
- Sep. 19: at Waxahacie
- Sep. 26: vs. Skyline
- Oct. 10: vs. DeSoto*
- Oct. 17: at Lancaster
- Oct. 24: vs. Horn
- Oct. 31: at Mesquite
- Nov. 6: vs. Cedar Hill
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
5. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
- Aug. 15: TBD
- Aug. 23: vs. Chaminade-Madonna* (Florida)
- Sep. 5: at St. John Bosco* (California)
- Sep. 13: at St. Joseph's Prep* (Pennsylvania)
- Sep. 19: vs. Hewlett Sports Academy
- Sep. 26: TBD
- Oct. 3: vs. The First Academy (Florida)
- Oct. 10: vs. St. Thomas More (Connecticut)
- Oct.17: vs. Hun (New Jersey)
- Oct. 24: TBD
- Oct. 31: TBD
- Nov. 7: at IMG Academy* (Florida)
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
- Aug. 15: at The First Academy
- Aug. 22: at Hoover (Alabama)
- Aug. 28: at Winslow Township (New Jersey)
- Sep. 13: at Coronado (Nevada)
- Sep. 19: at Mandarin
- Sep. 26: at Central Phenix City (Alabama)
- Oct. 3: at Venice
- Oct. 17: TBD
- Oct. 24: vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)
- Nov. 1: at Hun (New Jersey)
- Nov. 7: vs. St. Frances Academy* (Maryland)
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas)
- Aug. 28: vs. Lancaster
- Sep. 5: vs. DeSoto*
- Sep. 12: at Guyer
- Sep. 18: vs. Rockwall
- Sep. 26: at Mansfield Legacy
- Oct. 10: at Lake Ridge
- Oct. 17: at Weatherford
- Oct. 24: vs. Braswell
- Oct. 30: at Mansfield
- Nov. 6: vs. Crowley
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
8. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
- Aug. 14: vs. Sierra Canyon (scrimmage)
- Aug. 22: vs. Servite
- Aug. 28: at Santa Margarita*
- Sep. 6: vs. Bingham (Utah)
- Sep. 12: vs. Mater Dei*
- Sep. 19: at Rancho Cucamonga
- Oct. 2: vs. Roosevelt
- Oct. 10: vs. Vista Murrieta
- Oct. 17: at Murrieta Valley
- Oct. 23: at Norco
- Oct. 31: vs. Chaparral
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
9. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
- Aug. 15: at Collins Hill
- Aug. 22: vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
- Aug. 29: vs. Thompson (Alabama)
- Sep. 5: vs. Mallard Creek (North Carolina)
- Sep. 19: at Grovetown
- Sep. 26: vs. Newtown
- Oct. 3: at Heritage
- Oct. 9: vs. Rockdale County
- Oct. 24: vs. South Gwinnett
- Oct. 31: at Archer
10. Buford (Ga.)
- Aug. 14: vs. Milton*
- Aug. 22: at Benedictine
- Sep. 5: vs. Roswell
- Sep. 12: vs. Douglas County
- Sep. 19: vs. Discovery
- Oct. 3: at Collins Hill
- Oct. 9: at Dacula
- Oct. 17: at Central Gwinnett
- Oct. 24: vs. Mountain View
- Oct. 31: vs. Mill Creek