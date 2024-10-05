High School

Nebraska football commit TJ Lateef gets tricky on fake-sneak TD pass

Orange Lutheran has upset on its mind after fourth-down touchdown extends lead on St. John Bosco

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Orange Lutheran quarterback TJ Lateef fooled the St. John Bosco defense Friday night on impressive fake sneak.
Orange Lutheran quarterback TJ Lateef fooled the St. John Bosco defense Friday night on impressive fake sneak. / Photo: Dennis Lee

To beat the top high school football teams in the nation, sometimes you have to get creative.

Orange Lutheran (California) senior quarterback TJ Lateef, a Nebraska Cornhuskers commit, did just that on fourth-and-short Friday night against St. John Bosco, the No. 2-ranked team in the nation.

He made it look like he was diving forward for the QB sneak, then stepped back and fired a perfect pass off his back foot to 6-foot-6 Arizona State commit AJ Ia.

Ia took the short pass and cruised into the end zone to extend Orange Lutheran's lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.

Here's the play, where Lateef started in the shotgun, rushed under center to make it look like a sneak, then pulled off some magic:

The second half is now underway with host St. John Bosco officially on Upset Watch, though the Braves scored on the opening second half possession to make it 10-7.

Follow along for SBLive/SI's live updates of St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran

Lateef started hot for Orange Lutheran this season and has kept his momentum going playing one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published |Modified
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON, SBLIVE SPORTS

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/National