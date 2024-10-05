Nebraska football commit TJ Lateef gets tricky on fake-sneak TD pass
To beat the top high school football teams in the nation, sometimes you have to get creative.
Orange Lutheran (California) senior quarterback TJ Lateef, a Nebraska Cornhuskers commit, did just that on fourth-and-short Friday night against St. John Bosco, the No. 2-ranked team in the nation.
He made it look like he was diving forward for the QB sneak, then stepped back and fired a perfect pass off his back foot to 6-foot-6 Arizona State commit AJ Ia.
Ia took the short pass and cruised into the end zone to extend Orange Lutheran's lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.
Here's the play, where Lateef started in the shotgun, rushed under center to make it look like a sneak, then pulled off some magic:
The second half is now underway with host St. John Bosco officially on Upset Watch, though the Braves scored on the opening second half possession to make it 10-7.
Follow along for SBLive/SI's live updates of St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran
Lateef started hot for Orange Lutheran this season and has kept his momentum going playing one of the toughest schedules in the country.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports