Live score updates: Orange Lutheran at St. John Bosco in Trinity League, California h school football game
California and the nation's No. 2 football team St. John Bosco gets another severe test this week. And the Braves will need to get used to it.
Bosco hosts California's No. 5 squad Orange Lutheran 7 p.m. Friday in the opening of Trinity League play.
The host Braves (5-0) have won 14 straight games in the series, including 44-22 last year. Before that the scores have been 49-14, 48-7, 49-25, 55-0, 63-6 and 63-28 since 2017.
Even though the Braves are loaded with Division I talent, especially from their underclassmen, look for Orange Lutheran to make this a highly competitive game. The Lancers have impressive wins over Gardena Serra (21-13), Rancho Cucamonga (45-14), nationally-ranked St. Frances AcademY 15-13) and Sierra Canyon (33-26), a game it trailed 26-7.
They are led by 4-star Nebraska bound quarterback T.J. Lateef (1,107 yards and 13 touchdowns), along with other Division I recruits, tight end Aj La (Arizona State commit), safety Benjamin Alefalo (ASU), DL Jireh Moe (San Jose State), wide receiver AJ Campbell, offensive lineman Nehemiah Johnson (UCLA) and and Washington State-bound lineman, Arion Williams.
Bosco has more than 30 Division I recruits, but only three seniors, led by edge rusher Epi Sitanilei (UCLA), edge rusher Austin Coronado (Columbus) and safety Jacob Holmes.
The Braves' junior class is loaded led by wide receivers Daniel Odom and Madden Williams, both 4-star wideouts with a combined 48 offers. Other top recruits include USC-bound cornerback Joshua Holland, Oregon commit Dutch Horisk, an edge rusher, and wide receiver Carson Clark.
The Braves are averaging nearly 50 points per game, thanks to strong quarterback play from junior Matai Fuiava and freshman Koa Malau'ulu along with the running attck of speedy Maliq Allen and junior Ashton Keyes.
SECOND QUARTER
FIRST QUARTER
END OF 1: Orange Lutheran 3, St. John Bosco 0
FIELD GOAL ORANGE LUTHERAN! Aiden Smith 32-yarder. Orange Lutheran 3, St. John Bosco 0.