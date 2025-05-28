NFHS basketball rule book: Tweaks to goal-tending guidelines approved for 2025-26
By new rule approval, goal-tending will be less of a judgment call by game officials starting in 2025-26.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) board of directors approved six rules changes for the upcoming season at their April meeting in Indianapolis - with goal-tending at the center of discussion.
Now ...
* On a shot attempt, once the ball hits a backboard, it is automatically deemed being on a downward tract - and eligible for a goal-tending call, if the ball is blocked or deflected (Rule 4-22-3).
“By establishing that a ball is considered to be on its downward flight upon contacting the backboard, this rule change introduces a clear and objective standard,” said Monica Maxwell, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the basketball rules committee, in a released statement. “It significantly reduces the need for officials to make subjective judgments regarding the trajectory of a shot, thereby enhancing consistency and accuracy in goal-tending calls.”
* Goal-tending can only be a defensive violation (Rules 4-22-1 and 4-22-2)
* Also, if a defensive player purposely slaps the backboard first before going for a blocked shot, it is now deemed basket interference and not subject to a technical foul (new Rule 4-6-2).
Another rule clarification has to do with throw-in area: If the ball goes out-of-bounds on or on the inside of the 3-point line, the designated spot will be on the end line. If the ball goes out-of-bounds outside the 3-point arc, the automatic throw-in spot will be the sideline (Rule 7-5-4).
