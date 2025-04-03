High School

No. 1 football recruit is also the best high school shot put thrower in the nation

Jackson Cantwell is the No. 1 high school football recruit in the 2026 class — and also the best high school thrower in the country.

Roland Padilla

Jackson Cantwell poses with Oregon coach Dan Lanning during a two-day visit to Oregon
Jackson Cantwell poses with Oregon coach Dan Lanning during a two-day visit to Oregon / Courtesy of Jackson Cantwell

Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall high school football recruit in the class of 2026 per Rivals, is a five-star offensive tackle out of Nixa High School in Missouri.

Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 300 pounds, Cantwell has already amassed 32 Division I scholarship offers from powerhouse programs including Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Miami. According to Rivals.com, he holds a perfect 6.1 rating and ranks first nationally, statewide and at his position.

As of April 2025, Missouri holds the top forecast for his commitment at 42%, fueling speculation he may stay in-state and follow in the footsteps of other elite Missouri talent.

Jackson comes from Olympic lineage, as the son of two Olympians — Christian Cantwell and Teri Cantwell (formerly Steer). Last track season, he broke the sophomore national record by two feet. His season best came in at 74 feet, 9.75 inches. Cantwell took first at the Missouri state championships and went on to win the Nike Nationals.

His season-best mark is just about 6.5 feet shy of the national high school record of 81 feet, 3.5 inches, set by former Olympic medalist, NFL All-Pro nose tackle and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Carter of the San Francisco 49ers. If Cantwell maintains his consistency in the weight room and continues to refine his technique, one of the sport’s longest-standing records may soon fall.

Jackson has not yet competed in any outdoor meets this season, but that should change soon if he follows the same schedule as last year. His best 2025 indoor shot put mark of 71 feet, 10 inches would rank first in the United States by nearly four feet. His top indoor discus throw of 204 feet, 4 inches ranks fifth nationally and is just over 12 feet short of the nation-leading mark of 216 feet, 7 inches. Cantwell should aim to repeat this year as Nike Nationals shot put champion and improving on his fifth-place finish in discus.

His blend of power and precision has already set him apart, but Cantwell's dedication to refining his technique is what continues to fuel his rapid rise. At a competition in last season, he showed promising consistency in discus, with multiple throws clearing the 200-foot mark — a sign that his best performances may still be ahead of him.

The sky is the limit for Cantwell as he continues to dominate in both football and track and field. With Olympic bloodlines, national records already under his belt, and a long list of college suitors vying for his commitment, Jackson Cantwell is not just the top prospect in the Class of 2026 — he’s one of the most intriguing multi-sport athletes high school sports has seen in years.

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Roland Padilla
ROLAND PADILLA

Roland Padilla is a seasoned sports journalist and analytics expert with nearly a decade of experience in the sports media industry. He began his career in 2015 as a writer for ClutchPoints, covering the NBA with a focus on in-depth analysis and SEO-driven content strategies. As a former collegiate track and field athlete at UC San Diego, he brings a unique perspective to sports coverage, blending firsthand athletic experience with data-driven insights. Currently, he serves as a Senior Analyst in Content and Revenue Operations at DAZN and Team Whistle, where he leverages analytics to optimize content performance for major sports leagues, including the NFL and MLS. In this role, he collaborates closely with social media teams to identify trends, maximize engagement, and drive revenue growth through data-backed strategies. His expertise extends beyond traditional journalism, encompassing content strategy, audience growth, and sports business insights. With a background in digital media, social analytics, and performance-driven storytelling, Roland provides readers with a comprehensive view of the ever-evolving sports landscape. Now contributing to High School On SI, he focuses primarily on West Coast preps track, providing in-depth analysis, athlete spotlights, and coverage of emerging talent in the high school track and field scene. Whether breaking down standout performances, highlighting rising stars, or analyzing trends in the sport, his work aims to inform and engage track and field enthusiasts across the region.

Home/National