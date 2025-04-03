No. 1 football recruit is also the best high school shot put thrower in the nation
Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall high school football recruit in the class of 2026 per Rivals, is a five-star offensive tackle out of Nixa High School in Missouri.
Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 300 pounds, Cantwell has already amassed 32 Division I scholarship offers from powerhouse programs including Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Miami. According to Rivals.com, he holds a perfect 6.1 rating and ranks first nationally, statewide and at his position.
As of April 2025, Missouri holds the top forecast for his commitment at 42%, fueling speculation he may stay in-state and follow in the footsteps of other elite Missouri talent.
Jackson comes from Olympic lineage, as the son of two Olympians — Christian Cantwell and Teri Cantwell (formerly Steer). Last track season, he broke the sophomore national record by two feet. His season best came in at 74 feet, 9.75 inches. Cantwell took first at the Missouri state championships and went on to win the Nike Nationals.
His season-best mark is just about 6.5 feet shy of the national high school record of 81 feet, 3.5 inches, set by former Olympic medalist, NFL All-Pro nose tackle and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Carter of the San Francisco 49ers. If Cantwell maintains his consistency in the weight room and continues to refine his technique, one of the sport’s longest-standing records may soon fall.
Jackson has not yet competed in any outdoor meets this season, but that should change soon if he follows the same schedule as last year. His best 2025 indoor shot put mark of 71 feet, 10 inches would rank first in the United States by nearly four feet. His top indoor discus throw of 204 feet, 4 inches ranks fifth nationally and is just over 12 feet short of the nation-leading mark of 216 feet, 7 inches. Cantwell should aim to repeat this year as Nike Nationals shot put champion and improving on his fifth-place finish in discus.
His blend of power and precision has already set him apart, but Cantwell's dedication to refining his technique is what continues to fuel his rapid rise. At a competition in last season, he showed promising consistency in discus, with multiple throws clearing the 200-foot mark — a sign that his best performances may still be ahead of him.
The sky is the limit for Cantwell as he continues to dominate in both football and track and field. With Olympic bloodlines, national records already under his belt, and a long list of college suitors vying for his commitment, Jackson Cantwell is not just the top prospect in the Class of 2026 — he’s one of the most intriguing multi-sport athletes high school sports has seen in years.
