High School

Photos: Brewster Academy defeats CIA Bella Vista in quarterfinals of Chipotle Nationals

Sebastian Wilkins scored team-high 22 points to guide the Bobcats to victory in showdown of high school basketball heavyweights in Indiana

Todd Shurtleff

Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy scored 22 points in a 70-60 victory over CIA Bella Vista in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana.
Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy scored 22 points in a 70-60 victory over CIA Bella Vista in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

FISHERS (Indiana) — Sebastian Wilkins scored a team-high 22 points to lead Brewster Academy (N.H.) to a 70-60 victory Thursday over CIA Bella Vista (Ariz.) in the quarterfinals of the Chipotle Nationals.

Wilkins added a game-high 14 rebounds for the Bobcats (28-4) while Ebuka Okorie had 20 points.

Brewster Academy held a 51-50 advantage at the half at Southeastern High School in Indiana.

Photos: Prolific Prep edges Long Island Lutheran in quarterfinals of Chipotle Nationals

Miles Sadler led CIA Bella Vista (21-7) with a game-high 25 points while teammate Rokim Green finished with 22.

Brewster Academy will face top-seeded Columbus, a 76-62 winner over Wasatch Academy, in the semifinals.

1. 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy soars in for a one-handed dunk in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

2. 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Miles Sadler of CIA Bella Vista drives to the basket while Antonio Pemberton of Brewster Academy defends during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals. / Photo by Tyler Hart

3. 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Jaion Pitt (left) of CIA Bella Vista and Preston Fowler of Brewster Academy battle during the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals. / Photo by Tyler Hart

4. 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Ebuka Okorie of Brewster Academy drives to the basket against CIA Bella Vista in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

5. 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Sebastian Wilkins (right) of Brewster Academy dives for a lose ball in front of a CIA Bella Vista player during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals. / Photo by Tyler Hart

6. 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Brewster Academy head coach Jason Smith yells instructions to his players during the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

7. 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Jaion Pitt of CIUA Bella Vista goes up for a shot in between two Brewster Academy defenders in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals. / Photo by Tyler Hart

8. 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy advances his team's sticker to the semifinals for 2025 Chipotle Nationals after their victory in quarterfinals. / Photo by Tyler Hart

feed

Published |Modified
Todd Shurtleff
TODD SHURTLEFF

Home/National