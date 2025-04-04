Photos: Brewster Academy defeats CIA Bella Vista in quarterfinals of Chipotle Nationals
Sebastian Wilkins scored team-high 22 points to guide the Bobcats to victory in showdown of high school basketball heavyweights in Indiana
FISHERS (Indiana) — Sebastian Wilkins scored a team-high 22 points to lead Brewster Academy (N.H.) to a 70-60 victory Thursday over CIA Bella Vista (Ariz.) in the quarterfinals of the Chipotle Nationals.
Wilkins added a game-high 14 rebounds for the Bobcats (28-4) while Ebuka Okorie had 20 points.
Brewster Academy held a 51-50 advantage at the half at Southeastern High School in Indiana.
Miles Sadler led CIA Bella Vista (21-7) with a game-high 25 points while teammate Rokim Green finished with 22.
Brewster Academy will face top-seeded Columbus, a 76-62 winner over Wasatch Academy, in the semifinals.
