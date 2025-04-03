Photos: Prolific Prep edges Long Island Lutheran in quarterfinals of Chipotle Nationals

FISHERS (Indiana) — Kansas commit Darryn Peterson scored a game-high 28 points, adding 13 rebounds and seven assists to lift Prolific Prep to a thrilling 81-80 overtime victory over Long Island Lutheran on Thursday.
It marked the first of four quarterfinal games to be played Thursday in the boys bracket of the Chipotle Nationals at Hamilton Southeastern High School.
Peterson scored 10 of his 28 points during the fourth quarter — including a 3-pointer from the top of the key that gave the Crew a 70-68 lead with just 6.5 seconds left.
But Long Island Lutheran hit two foul shots to send the game into overtime.
The Crusaders (24-7) held a 37-34 advantage at the half.
Prolific Prep (35-5) advances to the semifinals, where they will face Dynamic Prep, a 74-55 winner over Link Academy in the quarterfinals.
