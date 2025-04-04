High School

Photos: IMG Academy girls edge Westtown in semifinals of Chipotle Nationals

Brooklyn Charlo scored game-high 19 points to lead the Ascenders to victory in showdown of top high school girls basketball teams in Indiana

Todd Shurtleff

IMG Academy players celebrate their victory over Westtown in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana.
IMG Academy players celebrate their victory over Westtown in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

FISHERS (Indiana) — Brooklyn Charlo scored a game-high 19 points to lift IMG Academy (Fla.) over Westtown (Pa.) 64-61 on Friday in the girls semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals.

Charlo connected on six 3-pointers while teammate Nyla Wilson added 13 points for the Ascenders (18-4). Kelsi Andrews had seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds in the victory.

Jessie Moses led Westtown with 18 points while Oliva Jones finished with 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

IMG Academy outscored Westtown 16-11 in the final period.

The Ascenders will face Montverde Academy in the girls championship game on Saturday at Southeastern High School.

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Brooklynn Charlo of IMG Academy takes a jump shot during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Olivia Wiggins of Westtown takes a shot in the lane against IMG Academy in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Deniya Prawl of IMG Academy takes a shot over a Westtown defender during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
IMG Academy head coach Frank Oliver celebrates a play during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Jessie Moses of Westtown dribbles past a IMG Academy defender during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Kelis Fisher of IMG Academy drives to the basket against a Westtown defender in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
IMG Academy players celebrate their victory over Westtown in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

