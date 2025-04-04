Photos: IMG Academy girls edge Westtown in semifinals of Chipotle Nationals
Brooklyn Charlo scored game-high 19 points to lead the Ascenders to victory in showdown of top high school girls basketball teams in Indiana
FISHERS (Indiana) — Brooklyn Charlo scored a game-high 19 points to lift IMG Academy (Fla.) over Westtown (Pa.) 64-61 on Friday in the girls semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals.
Charlo connected on six 3-pointers while teammate Nyla Wilson added 13 points for the Ascenders (18-4). Kelsi Andrews had seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds in the victory.
Jessie Moses led Westtown with 18 points while Oliva Jones finished with 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
IMG Academy outscored Westtown 16-11 in the final period.
The Ascenders will face Montverde Academy in the girls championship game on Saturday at Southeastern High School.
