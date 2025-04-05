Photos: Top-seeded Columbus holds off Brewster Academy in semifinals of Chipotle Nationals

Cameron Boozer of Columbus goes up for a shot over a Brewster Academy defender during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
FISHERS (Indiana) — Cameron Boozer scored a game-high 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had four blocked shots to lead top-seeded Columbus (Fla.) past Brewster Academy (N.H.) 47-45 in the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals on Friday night at Southeastern High School.
Not only that but the 6-foot-10 McDonald's All American, who Sunday was named the Morgan Wootten winner as National Player of the Year, made the game-winning shot at the buzzer breaking a 45-45 tie.
Cayden Boozer, Marcellous Jackson, and Caleb Gaskins had nine points each for Explorers (30-3).