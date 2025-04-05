High School

Photos: Top-seeded Columbus holds off Brewster Academy in semifinals of Chipotle Nationals

Cameron Boozer drills game-winning buzzer beater, scores game-high 15 points, adds 11 rebounds in thrilling 47-45 victory in showdown of nationally-ranked boys basketball teams

Todd Shurtleff

Cameron Boozer of Columbus goes up for a shot over a Brewster Academy defender during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana.
Cameron Boozer of Columbus goes up for a shot over a Brewster Academy defender during the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

FISHERS (Indiana) — Cameron Boozer scored a game-high 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had four blocked shots to lead top-seeded Columbus (Fla.) past Brewster Academy (N.H.) 47-45 in the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals on Friday night at Southeastern High School.

Not only that but the 6-foot-10 McDonald's All American, who Sunday was named the Morgan Wootten winner as National Player of the Year, made the game-winning shot at the buzzer breaking a 45-45 tie.

Cayden Boozer, Marcellous Jackson, and Caleb Gaskins had nine points each for Explorers (30-3).

Sebastian Wilkins led Brewster Academy (28-5) with 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Columbus will face 10th-seeded Dynamic Prep (Texas) in Saturday's boys championship game. Dynamic Prep had little trouble knocking off favorite Prolific Prep 83-64 in the other semifinal.

Cayden Boozer of Columbus takes a jump shot against Brewster Academy in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Darien Moore of Brewster Academy dribbles along the baseline against Columbus in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Caleb Gaskins of Columbus takes a shot between two Brewster Academy defenders during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Clyde Walters of Brewster Academy blocks a shot by Cello Jackson of Columbus in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Cameron Boozer of Columbus puts up a shot during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Brewster Academy head coach Jason Smith reacts to a call during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Cello Jackson dribbles past a Brewster Academy defender during the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Sebastian Wilkins of Brewster Academy takes a jump shot against Columbus in the semifinals of 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Cayden Boozer of Columbus places his team's sticker in the title game after winning in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart
Columbus players celebrate after defeating Brewster Academy in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

