High School

Ranking the Top 10 interstate high school football games set to take place in 2025 so far

We dive into the top 10 interstate games that stand out to us so far from the 2025 high school football season

Andy Villamarzo

Matt Christopher

Is it too early to rank the national high school football games we see for 2025?

Nah, it's never too early to be talking high school football and in fact, we're off and running doing 'way too early rankings' when it pertains to Top 25 and Top 10 teams in states around the country.

Interstate football games filling up 2025 prep calendar

Why don't we do that with games shall we?

There's been plenty of intriguing matchups that are set in stone for the 2025 season and we think several of them have cinema written all over them. We decided to pluck 10 of those interstate games and rank them, though there's still plenty we're waiting for as well.

Take a look below at our list and let us know who you think we're missing from our Top 10:

1. Mater Dei (California) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida), Aug. 22nd

high school football; mater dei; california; championship
Mater Dei football players are all smiles with the 2024 CIF State Open Division trophy after beating De La Salle 37-15 at Saddleback College. / David Dennis

We're not going to sit here and act like there's some other game that stands out more than this one. Organizers at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase have been wanting this game from the jump and now they'll get it. West Coast meets East Coast out in Fort Lauderdale for what will shape up to being one of the most enticing games to watch, whether you're heading to it or want to watch it on television. Bring your popcorn, please.

2. Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Sep. 13th

Bishop Gorman 2024 football16.jpg
Bishop Gorman 2024 football16.jpg /

Doesn't get too much bigger than this when it comes to the top two teams facing off out west when the Monarchs and Gaels clash in Las Vegas. Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman finished No. 1-2 in our High School On SI National high school football rankings to end the year. Now both prestigious programs meet head-to-head in a game that has all the makings of an all-timer.

3. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at Chaminade-Madonna (Florida), Aug. 23rd

Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Tyler Chance.
Robson Lopes

The last time these two teams faced off, Jeremiah Smith played for the Lions and the Panthers wilted to the South Florida heat en route to a loss to start off the 2023 season. We fast forward to present day and St. Frances Academy has arguably one of the most talented teams in the land, led by 5-star edge rusher Zion Elee (Maryland commit) going up against a stacked Chaminade-Madonna bunch, led by do-everything Derrek Cooper. This is easily the next best game at the Broward County Classic.

4. East St. Louis (Illinois) vs. Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), Aug. 28th

Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife St
Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. Bergen Catholic celebrates defeating Don Bosco. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whenever the Battle at the Beach Classic rolls around over in South Jersey in Ocean city, you know some big time high school football is coming your way. The marquee matchup this year is the Flyers taking on the hometown Crusaders. Both teams were state champions out of their respective states and last year brought Bill Belichick as a guest to the game. Who might pop out this time around?

5. The Hun School (New Jersey) at Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Sep. 5th

Archbishop Spalding football
Maryland power Archbishop Spalding has been making a steady push towards regional and national prominence. Saturday's showdown with Dematha could prove to be one more step in that direction. / John Bowers

Listen, this isn't some low key high school football matchup between the Garden and Terrapin State. No, no, no. This one has the potential to be one of the top high school football games on the East Coast, north of Florida anyways, in 2025. Yes, we know Malik Washington is off to college but Archbishop Spalding will still be plenty good this fall.

6. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at St. John Bosco (California), Sep. 5th

St. Frances Academy football
St. Francis Academy (Maryland) is always one of the most-traveled teams in the county and that will not change in 2024 as the Panthers are set to traverse more than 18,000 miles and seven states this season. / Tommy Hays

Just a couple weeks after both St. Frances Academy and St. John Bosco play down in Florida, they'll meet over in California for a titanic matchup. The Panthers played out west against Mater Dei last season, falling 25-14. Both teams are in the national conversation for best in the nation and a win on either side would go a long way in cementing their place among the country's elite programs.

7. IMG Academy (Florida) at Hoover (Alabama), Aug. 21st

IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2
IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kinda surprising it took us this long to get to a game involving IMG Academy, but coming off a somewhat lackluster 7-2 season, questions surround the Ascenders. Flipping over to the Hoover Buccaneers' end of the spectrum and what an opportunity for Chip English to really nab a signature victory right out of the gates against IMG Academy. A win here for the Buccaneers might shut down the town.

8. St. John Bosco (California) at Manatee (Florida), Aug. 22nd

Photo
Bosco quarterback Matai Fuiava throws a 65-yard touchdown pass. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff

The fact that both of California's top high school football programs will be kicking off the 2025 season in the Sunshine State is a testament to each team's willingness to test themselves early on. Jason Negro's bunch will head to Bradenton, Florida to face off against Jacquez Green's Hurricanes, who came on the doorstep of competing for Florida's Class 5A state championship.

9. Good Counsel (Maryland) at Middletown (Delaware), Sep. 12th

Middletown kicker Austin Hamm (left) puts the Cavaliers' second straight successful onside kick in play as Makai Walker cover
Middletown kicker Austin Hamm (left) puts the Cavaliers' second straight successful onside kick in play as Makai Walker covers in the fourth quarter of Middletown's 30-27 overtime win against Salesianum in the DIAA Class 3A state title game at Delaware State's Alumni Stadium Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You're probably wondering how this game got onto the list, but we will give you some reasons why it's here. Middletown is Delaware's top football team and anytime they venture outside of the First State, the Cavaliers are out to prove they can hold their own. This time around they'll look to do that against a Good Counsel club that went 7-5 in 2024. Possibly one of the best DMV games around.

10. Parker (Alabama) at Carrollton (Georgia), Sep. 13th

Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) enters the field against the Westlake Lions at Grisham Stadium.
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) enters the field against the Westlake Lions at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Ah, life after Julian Lewis will take a little bit of steam out of this game but it's still a really, really good Alabama-Georgia game nonetheless. When the two teams went head-to-head in 2024, Carrollton came away with a 48-26 victory. This time around, we're expecting a much closer score between the Trojans and Thundering Herd.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/National