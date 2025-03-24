Ranking the Top 10 interstate high school football games set to take place in 2025 so far
Is it too early to rank the national high school football games we see for 2025?
Nah, it's never too early to be talking high school football and in fact, we're off and running doing 'way too early rankings' when it pertains to Top 25 and Top 10 teams in states around the country.
Interstate football games filling up 2025 prep calendar
Why don't we do that with games shall we?
There's been plenty of intriguing matchups that are set in stone for the 2025 season and we think several of them have cinema written all over them. We decided to pluck 10 of those interstate games and rank them, though there's still plenty we're waiting for as well.
Take a look below at our list and let us know who you think we're missing from our Top 10:
1. Mater Dei (California) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida), Aug. 22nd
We're not going to sit here and act like there's some other game that stands out more than this one. Organizers at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase have been wanting this game from the jump and now they'll get it. West Coast meets East Coast out in Fort Lauderdale for what will shape up to being one of the most enticing games to watch, whether you're heading to it or want to watch it on television. Bring your popcorn, please.
2. Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Sep. 13th
Doesn't get too much bigger than this when it comes to the top two teams facing off out west when the Monarchs and Gaels clash in Las Vegas. Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman finished No. 1-2 in our High School On SI National high school football rankings to end the year. Now both prestigious programs meet head-to-head in a game that has all the makings of an all-timer.
3. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at Chaminade-Madonna (Florida), Aug. 23rd
The last time these two teams faced off, Jeremiah Smith played for the Lions and the Panthers wilted to the South Florida heat en route to a loss to start off the 2023 season. We fast forward to present day and St. Frances Academy has arguably one of the most talented teams in the land, led by 5-star edge rusher Zion Elee (Maryland commit) going up against a stacked Chaminade-Madonna bunch, led by do-everything Derrek Cooper. This is easily the next best game at the Broward County Classic.
4. East St. Louis (Illinois) vs. Bergen Catholic (New Jersey), Aug. 28th
Whenever the Battle at the Beach Classic rolls around over in South Jersey in Ocean city, you know some big time high school football is coming your way. The marquee matchup this year is the Flyers taking on the hometown Crusaders. Both teams were state champions out of their respective states and last year brought Bill Belichick as a guest to the game. Who might pop out this time around?
5. The Hun School (New Jersey) at Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Sep. 5th
Listen, this isn't some low key high school football matchup between the Garden and Terrapin State. No, no, no. This one has the potential to be one of the top high school football games on the East Coast, north of Florida anyways, in 2025. Yes, we know Malik Washington is off to college but Archbishop Spalding will still be plenty good this fall.
6. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at St. John Bosco (California), Sep. 5th
Just a couple weeks after both St. Frances Academy and St. John Bosco play down in Florida, they'll meet over in California for a titanic matchup. The Panthers played out west against Mater Dei last season, falling 25-14. Both teams are in the national conversation for best in the nation and a win on either side would go a long way in cementing their place among the country's elite programs.
7. IMG Academy (Florida) at Hoover (Alabama), Aug. 21st
Kinda surprising it took us this long to get to a game involving IMG Academy, but coming off a somewhat lackluster 7-2 season, questions surround the Ascenders. Flipping over to the Hoover Buccaneers' end of the spectrum and what an opportunity for Chip English to really nab a signature victory right out of the gates against IMG Academy. A win here for the Buccaneers might shut down the town.
8. St. John Bosco (California) at Manatee (Florida), Aug. 22nd
The fact that both of California's top high school football programs will be kicking off the 2025 season in the Sunshine State is a testament to each team's willingness to test themselves early on. Jason Negro's bunch will head to Bradenton, Florida to face off against Jacquez Green's Hurricanes, who came on the doorstep of competing for Florida's Class 5A state championship.
9. Good Counsel (Maryland) at Middletown (Delaware), Sep. 12th
You're probably wondering how this game got onto the list, but we will give you some reasons why it's here. Middletown is Delaware's top football team and anytime they venture outside of the First State, the Cavaliers are out to prove they can hold their own. This time around they'll look to do that against a Good Counsel club that went 7-5 in 2024. Possibly one of the best DMV games around.
10. Parker (Alabama) at Carrollton (Georgia), Sep. 13th
Ah, life after Julian Lewis will take a little bit of steam out of this game but it's still a really, really good Alabama-Georgia game nonetheless. When the two teams went head-to-head in 2024, Carrollton came away with a 48-26 victory. This time around, we're expecting a much closer score between the Trojans and Thundering Herd.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi