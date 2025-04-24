Report: Mater Dei 5-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene flips from Oregon to Washington
One of the nation's top offensive tackles from the Class of 2026 has switched his college commitment to a neighboring Northwest school.
According to a report by 247Sports' Greg Biggins, Mater Dei of Santa Ana's 6-foot-6, 285-pound 5-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene will not be attending the University of Oregon as he committed on Aug. 12, but instead will attend another Northwest national power, the University of Washington.
He was a starter on the national powerhouse Monarchs (13-0) last season after transferring from Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic.
Essentially, he's headed back home.
Greene is ranked the No. 22 player overall in the nation by 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 offensive tackle. He has 21 college offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Texas and Tennessee.
Greene was voted the Offensive Lineman MVP of the Trinity League, considered the top high school football league in the nation.
Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, described, in part, Greene this way on Aug. 11:
"Greene is a massive tackle prospect who's pushing 6-6, 290 with an 80-inch wingspan. He made the move to Mater Dei in the offseason and it will fun to watch him compete against that tough national schedule. There is no doubt Greene is one of the top lineman in the national 2026 class with a very high ceiling. He has a rare combination of physicality in the run game and can maul an opposing edge or linebacker plus the athletcism and finesse to take on speed rushers in pass protection."