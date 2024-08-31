Shooting threat increases police presence at Summer Creek-Shadow Creek Texas high school football game
A threat reported at Turner Stadium leading up to the Summer Creek vs. Shadow Creek high school football game in Texas has resulted in an increased police presence at the game.
Click2houston.com reported that Humble Independent School District warned families of an anonymous tip they received, but it was not found to be credible.
Here is the district's statement, posted to social media:
“Dear Humble ISD Families,
Today we received tips through our iHELP anonymous reporting app regarding rumors of a shooting and/or bombing tonight at Turner Stadium. Humble ISD’s Summer Creek High School and Alvin ISD’s Shadow Creek High School are playing a varsity football game at Turner Stadium at 7 p.m. Humble ISD administrators and Humble ISD Police investigate every tip and monitor for suspicious activity.
No evidence of a credible threat has been found.
As a precaution, a specialized team from City of Houston Police are checking the stadium prior to the game’s start. City of Humble Police will be assisting with surveillance throughout the evening. Additional officers from Humble ISD Police will be stationed throughout the venue.
Regular security measures in place at allTurner Stadium games include a clear bag policy; restricting people from moving from one side of the stadium, such as the home side, to the other side of the stadium, such as the visitors’ side; restricting re-entry without a new ticket; and monitoring by police officers and school administrators.
Again, no evidence of a credible threat has been found. The Instagram images that we have seen about the rumor appear to be copycat images from scares elsewhere.
Anyone with information about any safety concerns is encouraged to contact Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900 or submit a tip through iHELP.”
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
