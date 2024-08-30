High School

Live score updates: Summer Creek vs. Shadow Creek in Texas high school football

Summer Creek is coming off a state championship runner-up season, while Shadow Creek is loaded with Division I college prospects

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Summer Creek lost to DeSoto in the 6A Division II state championship in 2023.
Texas high school football kicked off last night across the state, and a full slate gets underway under the Friday night lights tonight.

Among the top games to watch is Summer Creek vs. Shadow Creek in the Houston area, with the defending state runner-up taking on a squad loaded with Division I college football targets.

Summer Creek starts its season ranked No. 9 in the SBLive/SI Texas Top 25, while Shadow Creek checks in at No. 19.

Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Summer Creek vs. Shadow Creek game at Turner Stadium in Humble. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT Friday, August 30.

You can also watch Summer Creek vs. Shadow Creek live on the NFHS Network.

(Refresh for the latest updates)

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back just before kickoff (7 p.m. CT) for live updates and big play highlights from Turner Stadium. Temperatures are forecast in the high 70s, low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
