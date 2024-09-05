St. Frances vs. Orange Lutheran football: How to watch live stream online (9/6/2024)
Two nationally ranked high school football teams from opposite coasts will clash Friday, Sept. 6, when St. Frances Academy (Maryland) visits Orange Lutheran (California).
>>St. Frances Academy vs. Orange Lutheran live updates<<
St. Frances Academy (2-0) enters the game ranked No. 12 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while Orange Lutheran (2-0) is No. 21.
After making a short trip to New Jersey last week, St. Frances will travel 2,700 miles across the country from Baltimore to Orange County, California, for this one.
California high school football scoreboard | Maryland high school football scoreboard
How to watch St. Frances Academy vs. Orange Lutheran football live stream
What: Nationally ranked teams St. Frances Academy (MD) and Orange Lutheran (CA) meet in a battle of high school football powerhouses.
When: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Friday, September 6
Where: Orange Coast College | Costa Mesa, California
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch St. Frances Academy vs. Orange Lutheran live on the NFHS Network
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE
St. Frances Academy Panthers
The Panthers overcame a 21-17 deficit after three quarters against St. Joseph Regional (New Jersey) last week, relying on their dominant offensive line to wear down the Green Knights.
Freshman Brandon Wills-Dickson’s touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put the visitors ahead to stay in a 31-21 win.
St. Frances boasts one of the nation’s elite defensive units with SEC commits Blake Woodby and Bryce Deas (both Auburn) and Darrion Smith (Tennessee), along with Joppatowne (Maryland) transfer Zion Elee (defensive end), arguably the nation’s No. 1 junior.
Orange Lutheran Lancers
The Lancers scored on their first four possessions and tacked on two first-half interception returns for scores in a rout of Rancho Cucamonga.
Senior QB TJ Lateef (Nebraska commit) spread the ball around, tossing five touchdowns to four receivers.
Through 27 career games, Lateef has thrown 38 touchdown passes and is closing in on 5,000 career passing yards. He's also rushed for nine touchdowns.
Senior linebacker Armando Figueroa has anchored the defense with four sacks.
Orange Lutheran beat Gardena Serra in Week 0 and continues its tough schedule next week against national No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Nevada).
—
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.