Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
This week’s national high school boys basketball rankings reflect a pivotal stretch of the season, where head-to-head matchups, neutral-site showcases, and weather-related disruptions all played a role in reshaping the landscape. The separation at the top became clearer following Dynamic Prep’s statement win over Prolific Prep, a result that carried national implications and shifted the conversation around the No. 1 spot.
Spire Academy’s steady climb continues to stand out, with Kevin Boyle’s group showing growth on a weekly basis and positioning itself firmly in the national title discussion. Brewster Academy, Arizona Compass, and Link Academy remain battle-tested, each having faced high-level competition that will matter when postseason evaluations come into focus.
Further down the rankings, meaningful movement reflects both momentum and adversity. Teams such as Wasatch Academy and Sunnyslope made strong cases through decisive wins, while others absorbed losses that required context rather than overreaction.
With elite prospects continuing to shine, college-bound talent making its presence felt, and several high-profile matchups looming in the coming weeks, these rankings are far from static.
1. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (16-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Faze & OTE Games
Outlook: A 78-66 win against Prolific Prep was a statement win nationwide. Texas Tech signee Dakari Spear went for 20 points in the win.
2. Spire Academy (Geneva, OH) (18-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Outlook: Spire has risen the ranks steadily this season. They get better each week. Kevin Boyle has this team within striking distance of being the best team in the country. Providence signee Aiden Derkack was excellent at the Hoophall Classic.
3. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (16-3)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Grind Session Chambana Classic
Outlook: A 78-66 loss against Dynamic Prep settled the debate over the top team in the nation to this point in the season. 5-star Nasir Anderson has been a star at point guard as of late. This team will still have a chance to be the last one standing in the end.
4. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (19-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: New Hampton School (NH)
Outlook: A 60-47 loss to Spire Academy (OH) has been followed up by a game cancellation due to weather. The next stretch of the season features a host of prep schools from the Northeast.
5. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: CATS Academy (MA)
Outlook: The Dragons are on an extended break before heading into the final stretch of their season. The team is coming off a great slate of games at the Hoophall Classic.
6. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (15-2)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: La Lumiere (IN)
Outlook: The Lions will have an 11 day break between now and their next game. At the Hoophall Classic, they split games defeating Montverde (FL) and losing to Arizona Compass (AZ).
7. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (19-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: Bishop O'Connell (VA)
Outlook: The past week was a strong one for Paul VI. Wins over St. Mary’s (AZ) and Gonzaga (DC) are strong resume builders. Getting Jordan Smith back in the lineup has big implications.
8. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (16-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Somerset Academy (FL)
Outlook: Few backcourts are playing at the level of Cayden Daughtry and Jacob Zhu. Those two are what truly makes this team go. Senior forward Aiden Bolden adds 14.5 points per game.
9. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (15-2)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: Mount Vernon (IL)
Outlook: Principia had key games at the Quincy Shootout canceled due to the weather. The rest of their season is conference heavy. Wake Forest signee Quentin Coleman leads the team at 23.1 points per game.
10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (20-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: Chaminade (CA)
Outlook: Defeating Harvard Westlake (CA) 55-47 showed this team is the standard in Southern California this season. 5-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. is averaging 21.0 points per game.
11. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (13-4)
Previous Rank: 16
Next Up: Judge Memorial Classic (UT)
Outlook: Defeating Bella Vista (AZ) 75-48 in a ranked game spoke volumes. That’s the type of statement win that leads to a major rise in the rankings. Score differential was taken into account.
12. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (13-3)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Layton Christian Academy (UT)
Outlook: Bella Vista struggled to find momentum against Wasatch Academy (UT). This was their worst loss of any otherwise strong season.
13. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (14-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Link Academy (MO)
Outlook: A loss to Utah Prep (UT) capped off a difficult weekend at Flying to the Hoop. Things won’t get easier with a matchup against Link Academy (MO) coming up on Thursday.
14. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (19-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: Desert Vista (AZ)
Outlook: A win over Millennium was important. Sunnyslope is the biggest riser of the season. 5-star Darius Wabbington leads the way for a talented group that has tons of momentum.
15. Montverde (Monteverde, FL) (11-5)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: Montverde Invitational
Outlook: Montverde is set to play in their own tournament this upcoming week. These are games that have been great in years past. First-year coach Steve Turner has this team playing as well as anybody since the new year.
16. Faith Family (Dallas, TX) (21-6)
Previous Rank: 14
Next Up: Montverde Invitational
Outlook: Faith Family had an interesting week of games. A win over Utah Prep and an additional game against East St. Louis (IL) was due to weather. Both are quality wins that keep this team within the Top 15.
17. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (13-4)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: Monsignor Scanlan (NY)
Outlook: Dominant wins over New York opponents show the depth and quality of this team. 4-star Jasiah Jervis is a candidate to win Mr. Basketball while averaging 19.2 points per game.
18. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (17-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Next Up: Roosevelt (WA)
Outlook: Rainier Beach is on a path to win a state championship in Washington. This is a new look Vikings squad that will be headlined by JJ Crawford for the next handful of seasons. He’s a star in the class of 2029.
19. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (19-4)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: Munford (TN)
Outlook: Bartlett took care of business in the state of Tennessee this week. Sophomore guard Braylon Williams has been a standout player this season at 14.7 points per game. He’s also their top passer.
20. Fishers (Fishers, IN) (16-0)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Franklin Central (IN)
Outlook: Fishers is winning games by large margins. They’re the top team in Indiana and have championship hopes. Junior guard Jason Gardner is averaging 21.0 points per game.
21. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (17-8)
Previous Rank: 20
Next Up: Balboa (FL)
Outlook: IMG needs key wins down the stretch. This past week included wins against Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and St. Frances. The Ascenders have a lot of talent within their program. Expectations are high and key wins are needed down the stretch.
22. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (27-0)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: Jordan (TX)
Outlook: Recent wins over Katy and Katy Taylor showed the depth of this team. They’re getting contributions from a number of players late in the season.
23. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (18-6)
Previous Rank: 23
Next Up: Victory Rock Prep (FL)
Outlook: Southeastern Prep made a trip out west and defeated both DNA Prep and Albuquerque Prep in the process. They have one of the more imposing front lines in the country.
24. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (15-0)
Previous Rank: 24
Next Up: New Berlin (WI)
Outlook: The Vikings are a well-oiled machine in the state of Wisconsin. On the surface things seem to come easily for this team. They have found a recipe that works and have stuck to it for the past handful of seasons.
25. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (28-2)
Previous Rank: 25
Next Up: High Point Christian Academy (NC)
Outlook: The Bengals have been dominating all season long. Freshman forward Grant Duggins is a player who has started to become known in the region. He’s 6-foot-10 and averaging 13.5 points per game this season.