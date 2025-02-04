Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Montverde holding position strong at No. 1
The 2024-25 high school girls basketball season is in early February - playoff times - and High School on SI is updating its list of best teams in the nation.
One thing is for certain - preseason favorite Montverde Academy of Florida isn't back off on its bid to capture the national championship. The Eagles are holding at No. 1.
But No. 2 Ontario Christian (California) and No. 3 Bishop McNamara (Maryland) are continuing their national-level success, and appear right on their heels.
SBLive/SI's girls basketball rankings will highlight teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state in which it resides, or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.
Find the complete breakdown of the latest SBLive/SI Power 25 national girls basketball rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by Todd Milles based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Todd on Twitter (@ManyHatsMilles) or email him at todd@scorebooklive.com.
---
TOP 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 21-1 | TEAM PAGE
Sidestepped short-handed Long Island Lutheran (73-70) in middle game of its Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament to close out January. Now, in-state tests with DME, IMG Academy await.
2. Ontario Christian (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 25-1 | TEAM PAGE
After being one of busiest teams in America ... schedule slowed considerably in late January - with wins over La Jolla Country Day (88-35) and Lynwood (77-50). Next up is CIF playoff gauntlet.
3. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2024-25 record: 18-1 | TEAM PAGE
Mustangs post perfect 10-0 January run (mostly on road), including double sweep of Bishop Ireton and another national win over Westtown. Tough St. John's looming to close out regular season.
4. Mater Dei (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 25-2 | TEAM PAGE
Just captured a home Trinity League championship for an 18th consecutive season, but will be without junior Kaeli Wynn (knee) moving forward into CIF playoffs.
5. Etiwanda (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 21-4 | TEAM PAGE
One win away from a 25th consecutive Baseline League championship, defending national champions are healthy and playing well (17 wins in a row) heading into pivotal CIF postseason.
6. IMG Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 15-3 | TEAM PAGE
Hasn't seen the court much to close out January, but did manage wins over Crestwood Prep (52-42) and Miami Country Day (55-26). Still has a path to a national title, but beating Montverde is a must-do,
7. Morris Catholic (NJ)
2024-25 record: 16-0 | TEAM PAGE
Registered a quality victory over DME Academy (51-41), but is there enough national-level cache remaining in the schedule to move up? A state title and postseason-tournament run would help.
8. Sidwell Friends (DC)
2024-25 record: 17-2 | TEAM PAGE
Home loss to NIKE TOC semifinalist Bullis (61-52) in a blow to national-title hopes, but Quakers still have games Long island Lutheran and rematch with Bulldogs remaining to keep faint pulse alive.
9. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 24-1 | TEAM PAGE
Whoa! Five-star junior Jerzy Robinson went off for a career-high 50 points in an 89-45 win over Louisville. This comes on the heels of four 30-point games since mid-January. She is revving.
10. Clackamas (Ore.)
2024-25 record: 15-2 | TEAM PAGE
Hasn't lost since before Christmas, and likely won't lose the rest of the regular season as it gears up for what should be exciting Class 6A playoff run against deep field.
11. Hebron Christian (Ga.)
2024-25 record: 22-1 | TEAM PAGE
Group of six seniors will be revered for its overall impact for a long time, led by Auburn Ja'Kerra Butler (1,772 points), who became program's all-time leading scorer last week.
12. Bradley Central (Tenn.)
2024-25 record: 22-1 | TEAM PAGE
Played three games to close out January, including 47-30 win over underrated Clarksville Christian. Next stop - vying for a third consecutive Tennessee state championship.
13. Johnston (Iowa)
2024-25 record: 16-0 | TEAM PAGE
Winners of 42 games in a row, the Dragons survived a big road challenge in the rematch with Dowling Catholic - 64-62 - on Ari Phillips' game-winning free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining.
14. Long Island Lutheran (NY)
2024-25 record: 12-1 | TEAM PAGE
Even without Savvy Swords (knee), put up a good battle at No. 1 Montverde (73-70 loss) - a game in which five-star junior guard Olivia Jones scored 30 points. Future very bright.d
15. Princess Anne (Va.)
2024-25 record: 16-0 | TEAM PAGE
Depth and defense have fueled what largely has been a skate-free run through Virginia basketball, led by sophomore Micah Ojo, as Cavalier are in search of 11th state title in past 12 seasons.
16. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 16-3 | TEAM PAGE
Yes, Monarchs have suffered all three losses since McKenna Woliczko's injury (knee). But all have been to top-10 teams nationally. And all of them have been respectable showings.
17. Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 22-0 | TEAM PAGE
Royals sure know how to stay cool in the close games (8-0 in games decided by eight points or fewer) Now Maya Makalusky and company are headed off to the Indiana postseason.
18. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 21-1 | TEAM PAGE
Hoping for another shot at Hamilton Southeastern in the Indiana 4A playoffs, the Bears, led by the Lampley sisters, finished off January with three blowout victories to close regular season.
19. Clovis West (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 26-0 | TEAM PAGE
The lone undefeated squad remaining in California, no program has more wins without a loss in the country this winter. Keegan Medeiros just cracked 1,000 points for her career.
20. Westtown (Pa.)
2024-25 record: 22-3 | TEAM PAGE
Is back on track, and has one game to go (Shipley) to close out regular season. But, oh, what might have been if team did not have late-December lull (three losses in nine days).
21. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)
2024-25 record: 14-2 | TEAM PAGE
Five days after seeing 141-game winning streak end at competitive Hoophall Classic to defending national champion Etiwanda, team lost again, this time to Kentucky's Sacred Heart (82-76).
22. Conway (Ark.)
2024-25 record: 24-1 | TEAM PAGE
Only loss is to Aaliyah Chavez and Monterey back in late November. Otherwise, Wampus Cats have won their past 18 games in Arkansas on march to regaining state crown.
23. Putnam City North (Okla.)
2024-25 record: 18-1 | TEAM PAGE
After lone defeat to Norman in mid-December, Panthers get shot at winning season series tonight at home as marquee matchup in final four games of regular season.
24. Bishop Ireton (Va.)
2024-25 record: 18-5 | TEAM PAGE
Started week with loss to St John's - after playing Bishop McNamara in a tight game five days prior. All of their losses have come to top-40 squads nationally, including twice to the Mustangs.
25. Ridgeline (Utah)
2024-25 record: 22-0 | TEAM PAGE
Welcome to the home of the newest top-25 entrant, led by McDonald's All-American point guard Emilee Skinner (26.2 points per game). Has had one nail-biter this winter - 53-52 to Moreno Valley.
---
BUBBLE
Blue Valley North (Kan.)
Bullis (Md.)
Cypress Springs (Texas)
DME Academy (Fla.)
Duncanville (Texas)
Faith Family (Texas)
Grandview (Colo.)
Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Legion Prep (Texas)
Lyons (Ill.)
Purcell Marian (Ohio)
Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
St. John's (Washington, DC)
Winston Salem Christian National (NC)
Winter Haven (Fla.)
---