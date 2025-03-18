Top 25 national high school softball rankings (3/18/2025)
It's that time of the year to break out the aluminum bats and head to the softball complexes.
High school softball is off in full force around the country, and teams across the nation have begun to show why they're in the conversation as best in their respective states.
But who are the top teams in the country?
High School On SI reveals its first Top 25 national softball rankings of the 2025 season, as teams from California to Florida are dotted up and down our initial list.
High School on SI Top 25 national high school softball rankings:
March 18, 2025
1. Melissa (Texas) (18-0)
Since February 25, the Cardinals have been absolutely dominant as they've won 10 in a row since that time, outscoring opponents by a combined 131-1.
2. Montverde Academy (Florida) (8-0)
The Eagles are coming off winning the Class 3A state championship last season and bring back pitchers Labreah Sands and Nevaeh Williams. This group has quality wins over Baker County, East Lake and Winter Springs.
3. Katy (Texas) (21-1)
Only one hiccup thus far on the season for Katy, as they fell 2-0 to Barbers Hill. Otherwise, the Tigers have been the second-best team out of the Lone Star State this 2025 campaign.
4. El Modena (California) (8-1)
The Vanguards have played a grueling schedule through nine games, making it hard to leave them outside of the Top 5 in our initial rankings. Senior infielder Kaitlyn Galasso (Boise State commit) leads the way for El Modena.
5. Doral Academy (Florida) (10-0)
Meagan Villazon returns for her senior season and has been simply un-hittable at times, going 7-0 with a 0.00 earned run average and 70 strikeouts. Doral Academy has been South Florida's best softball team.
6. Oak Ridge (California) (9-0)
The pitching combination of senior Ellison Schroeder and sophomore Kennedi Freeland has been arguably the best duo in California. The pair has combined to go 9-0 with a 0.98 ERA and 77 strikeouts.
7. Calvary Baptist Academy (Louisiana) (20-0)
If you're looking for an early favorite to be the 'Freshman of the Year' when it comes to softball, Baylor Bochaus is it so far. The freshman phenom is batting .567 with 12 homers and 48 runs driven in.
8. Summersville (South Carolina) (8-0)
Best team out of the Palmetto State is the Green Wave as they slide in at our eighth spot in the rankings. Summersville has outscored opponents 86-3, only allowing the three runs in a 9-3 win over Wando back on March 1.
9. Barbers Hill (Texas) (18-2)
Though the Eagles have a couple of losses this spring, picking up a 2-0 victory over Katy recently was impressive. Barbers Hill has14 shutouts.
10. Lake Creek (Texas) (17-0)
The Lions are another undefeated bunch coming out of Texas, and one thing they have zero problem doing is scoring runs. Lake Creek has amassed 196 runs through 17 contests.
11. Orange Beach (Alabama) (4-1)
Always in the thick of it all when it comes to national scene is the Makos. After opening the season with a surprising 6-5 loss to Spanish Fort, they reeled off four straight victories by a combined score of 46-0.
12. Eustis (Florida) (9-0)
Despite losing some really good pitching from a year ago, the Panthers have remained one of the Sunshine State's top softball programs. Eustis has 10-run ruled four out of nine teams so far.
13. Calvary Christian (Florida) (11-0)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. The Warriors just recently won the Lady Canes Invitational at the Eddie C. Moore Sports Complex in Clearwater.
14. Norco (California) (11-1)
The Cougars' lone loss of the season came against No. 4-ranked El Modena. Other than that, Norco has proven themselves as one of the Golden State.
15. Coahoma (Texas) (15-0)
University of Texas commitment Hannah Wells has been raking in the home runs and RBIs for the Bulldogs, belting 11 homers, 25 runs driven in and boasting a .628 batting average.
16. Hernando (Mississippi) (12-0)
Playing out of a very competitive Gulf Coast region, the Tigers have displayed why they're Mississippi's best team through 12 games. Hernando has plowed through competition with four 10-run-rule victories.
17. Orange Lutheran (California) (7-1)
The Lancers are very young pitching wise, featuring three freshmen out of the bullpen. Leading the way is freshman Rylee Silva, who is 5-0 with 49 strikeouts.
18. St. Anthony's (New York) (0-0)
The Friars were dominant last year en route to an undefeated season as they rolled to a 25-0 record and only yielding 19 runs. Though they graduated six seniors, St. Anthony’s remains New York's best team heading into the spring.
19. Thompson (Alabama) (22-2)
Hard to ignore the play of the Warriors this spring as they are Alabama's top team. Thompson has tallied nine shutout victories en route to being the best out of the Yellowhammer State.
20. La Salle Academy (Rhode Island) (0-0)
The Rams are the returning two-time RIIL state champions, chasing a three-peat this year in 2025. La Salle Academy lost just one starter from last year's undefeated season. This Rhode Island club has a deep roster along with a championship pedigree. Taking a look at them, there’s a lot to like about the Rams on a national level.
21. Pace (Florida) (9-0)
Life after star pitcher Jayden Heavener (now at LSU) begins for the Patriots as they're coming off winning the Class 7A state championship. Pace hasn't missed a beat whatsoever and has only allowed four runs this season through nine games.
22. Canyon Del Oro (Arizona) (12-0)
Not many pitchers are playing at a level that of Canyon Del Oro's Amelia Streuber (Oregon State commit), who is 7-0 with a 0.57 ERA and 74 strikeouts. The Dorados have yielded just seven runs through 12 contests.
23. Bentonville (Arkansas) (5-1)
Lone loss on Bentonville's record came against No. 7-ranked Calvary Baptist Academy. The Tigers will be traveling to the Lone Star State to face No. 1-ranked Melissa, which should tell us a lot about both clubs.
24. Neshannock (Pennsylvania) (1-0)
The Lancers are coming off a 26-0 season, winning Pennsylvania's Class 2A state championship in 2024. Neshannock started off this spring with a 4-0 victory over Chartiers Valley.
25. Evangelical Christian (Florida) (11-1)
Coming off winning it all in Class 2A in 2024, the Sentinels have a new go-to-ace in Hayden Billie, who takes over in place of the now graduated Zoe Yzaguirre. Evangelical Christian dropped its first game is a narrow loss to Lake Region.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi