South Oak Cliff vs Duncanville: Live score updates for top 10 Texas high school football matchup - Sept. 5, 2025
The No. 9 South Oak Cliff Bears (1-0) play the No. 2 Duncanville Panthers (0-0) on Friday in a top-10 Texas high school football matchup on Friday at Duncanville High School.
Duncanville is No. 5 in High School On SI's national football rankings.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Players to Watch
South Oak Cliff
- Cortavious Tisaby, Sr., OT - 3-star committed to Arizona State
- Kordae Houston, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Syracuse
- Marcell Gipson, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Clemson
- Brian Swanson, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted
Duncanville
- KJ Ford, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Florida
- Landon Barnes, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Ole Miss
- Ayson Theus, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to TCU
Trenton Yancey, Jr., WR - 4-star uncommitted
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
