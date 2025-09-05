High School

South Oak Cliff vs Duncanville: Live score updates for top 10 Texas high school football matchup - Sept. 5, 2025

Get game updates for the top 10 game between the Bears and the Panthers

South Oak Cliff's Carter Kopecky (12) hands the ball off to Mikail Trotter (2) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
South Oak Cliff's Carter Kopecky (12) hands the ball off to Mikail Trotter (2) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 9 South Oak Cliff Bears (1-0) play the No. 2 Duncanville Panthers (0-0) on Friday in a top-10 Texas high school football matchup on Friday at Duncanville High School.

Duncanville is No. 5 in High School On SI's national football rankings.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Players to Watch

South Oak Cliff

  • Cortavious Tisaby, Sr., OT - 3-star committed to Arizona State
  • Kordae Houston, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Syracuse
  • Marcell Gipson, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Clemson
  • Brian Swanson, Jr., OT - 4-star uncommitted

Duncanville

  • KJ Ford, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Florida
  • Landon Barnes, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Ole Miss
  • Ayson Theus, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to TCU

  • Trenton Yancey, Jr., WR - 4-star uncommitted

South Oak Cliff vs Duncanville: Live score updates for top 10 Texas high school football matchup - September 5, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

