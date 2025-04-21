Travis Hunter was a two-way high school football star for Collins Hill in Georgia (photos)
Travis Hunter, who starred at Collins Hill (Ga.) High School and the past two seasons for the University of Colorado, is expected to be the No. 2 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, according to the latest CBS Sports Mock Draft.
Hunter, a five-star recruit and two-way player, led the Eagles to their first Georgia state football championship during his season season in 2021. In the 7A state title game, he had 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown along with forcing a fumble on defense.
Hunter finished his senior season with 76 receptions for 1,128 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense despite missing five games due to an injury. On the defensive side, he tallied 23 tackles, four interceptions and had a forced fumble.
In his final high school game, Hunter had 10 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a 40–36 victory over Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas.
He also broke the Georgia high school state record in career receiving touchdowns with 48, previously held by Braxton Hicks.
Last season playing for Colorado, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On the defensive side, he had four interceptions and a forced fumble. He capped his college career by winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.