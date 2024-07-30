View 2023-24 SBLive Sports High School Photos of the Year
SBLive Sports has an elite network of freelance pro photographers covering high school sporting events across the nation and the spectacular images they capture are showcased on Sports Illustrated and SBLive.
The images featured in the 2023-24 SBLive Sports Photos of the Year were published on SBLive between August and June.
Among the images are those that were selected the best overall shot by SBLive staff in our Photos of the Month feature (August-May) and the remaining photos were chosen by the director of photography from ones that were included among the POTM for this past sports year.
NOW it's up to you to vote for YOUR favorite shot from among the 16 featured below. Voting ends on August 6 and the winning image will be announced following that.