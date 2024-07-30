High School

View 2023-24 SBLive Sports High School Photos of the Year

Vote for your favorite shot from among the spectacular images taken by photographers in the SBLive Sports Professional Network

SBLive Sports 2023-24 Photos of the Year
SBLive Sports 2023-24 Photos of the Year / Graphic: Johairo Lopez

SBLive Sports has an elite network of freelance pro photographers covering high school sporting events across the nation and the spectacular images they capture are showcased on Sports Illustrated and SBLive.

The images featured in the 2023-24 SBLive Sports Photos of the Year were published on SBLive between August and June.

Among the images are those that were selected the best overall shot by SBLive staff in our Photos of the Month feature (August-May) and the remaining photos were chosen by the director of photography from ones that were included among the POTM for this past sports year.

NOW it's up to you to vote for YOUR favorite shot from among the 16 featured below. Voting ends on August 6 and the winning image will be announced following that.

Juan Rodriguez of Miami Norland (Fla.) does a backflip while leading his teammates onto the field before the start of the FHSAA 2M state football championship game at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee. / Photo: Matt Christopher
Orange Lutheran (Calif.) center fielder Kai Minor robs a Pacifica batter of a home run with a stellar catch during the CIF Southern Section Division 1 softball championship game at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine. / Photo: Heston Quan
Receiver Grady Woodward of Eastlake (Wash.) pulls in a touchdown catch in front of a Graham Kapowsin defender in the WIAA 4A state semifinal matchup. / Photo: Vince Miller
Robert Hinton (left) and Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) celebrate during the final minutes of the CIF State Open Division boys championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo: Dennis Lee
Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) receiver Jaden Redell makes a leaping touchdown catch on top of Lee's Summit North cornerback Michael Lane. / Photo: David Smith
A Leander Rouse (Texas) player is overtaken with emotion as Grapevine players celebrate a victory during a UIL 5A state semifinal game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. / Photo: Robbie Rakestraw
A West Linn (Ore.) wrestler and one from Bend battle along the edge of the mat in the 165-pound weight class during the 2024 Reser's Tournament of Champions at Liberty High School in Hillsboro (Ore.). / Photo: Taylor Balkom
Eureka (Mo.) defender Callaway Combs (right) gets a faceful of the ball off a header by Lafayette forward Aubrey Sinn in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 4 title game at Eureka High School. / Photo: Tim Vizer
Receiver Deion Deblanc of North Shore (Texas) makes a leaping touchdown catch over a Cy-Fair defender in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 playoff game at NRG Stadium in Houston. / Photo: Tom Dendy
Daniel Johnson (right) of Auburn (Wash.) takes a charge against Elijah Williams of North Central (Spokane) in the first round of WIAA state boys basketball playoffs. / Photo: Vince Miller
Macie Phifer of Ingomar (Miss.) hits a shot over two St. Andrew's defenders during the MHSAA 2A state championship match at the University of Mississippi's Gillom Center. / Photo: Austin Frayser
Running back Ajon Bryant of Mater Dei (Calif.) makes a leaping attempt for a one-handed catch against host Corona Centennial in the 2023 season opener. / Photo: Heston Quan
Collin Dobson (left) of Blue Springs South (Mo.) celebrates his walk-off home run with teammates against Raymore-Peculiar. / Photo: David Smith
A wrestler works for a pin during the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield (Calif.). / Photo: Joe Bergman
Running back Breyon Williams of St. John's (D.C.) leaps an American Heritage defender during his team's 2023 season opener in Florida. / Photo: Matt Christoper
Lynden players and coaches celebrate winning the Washington (WIAA) 2A state basketball championship at Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. The victory snapped Ellensburg's 75-game winning streak. / Photo: Lane Mathews
Todd Shurtleff

