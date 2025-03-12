View best high school sports photos from February powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports February Photos of the Month / Photo by David Leong
SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are best of the best images published in February.
Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos published on SBLive/SI in February.
VOTE for your favorite image from among the photos featured below as voting ends on March 18. You can vote as often as you would like.
1. Slam dunk
Steven Evans-Glynn of Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) finishes off a spectacular dunk against San Marcos in the quarterfinals of the CIF San Diego Section Open Division playoffs. / Photo by Rudy Schmoke
2. Gooooooooal!
Vianney (Mo.) forward Chase Trompeter (left) leaps against the glass while celebrating his goal in front of the student section and teammates in a semifinal game in the Champions Cup playoffs of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights. / Photo by Tim Vizer
3. Bird's-eye view
Two spectators look on from the stands during the first day of the Texas (UIL) State Wrestling Championships at the Berry Center in Cypress. / Photo by Khang Lee
4. Mat somersault
Paul Ruiz (top) of Buchanan and Henry Aslikyan of Birmingham do a somersault in the 113-pound final at the California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield. / Photo by David Dennis
5. Fastball
Vestavia Hills (AL.) pitcher Elizabeth Yother delivers a fastball during a game against visiting Moody in Birmingham. / Photo by David Leong
6. Soccer kick
Carson Levy of Hillsdale (Calif.) kicks the ball over a Hollister defender in the California (CIF) Central Coast Section Division 2 semifinal game. / Photo by James Regan
7. WrestleMania
Wrestlers warm-up on the mats before the first day of matches at the three-day California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield. / Photo by David Dennis
8. Champion celebration
Sophomore Malia Griffin of Melissa reacts after her stunning 14-2 upset of top-seeded Jordyn Parker of Frisco-Centennial to win the Texas (UIL) 5A 126-pound girls state wrestling championship at the Berry Center in Cypress. / Photo by Carissa Mooney
9. Leaper
Breese Central senior Preston Baker tries to inbound the ball past Columbia's Eddie Smajic in the Illinois (IHSA) Class 2A Regional title game at Carlyle High School. Breese Central defeated Columbia 57-55 in double overtime. / Photo by Tim Vizer
10. Wrestling exhilarated
Mario Carini of Poway celebrates defeating Travis Grace of Gilroy in the semifinals of the 165-pound weight class during the California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield. / Photo by David Dennis