Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (6/2/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for May 26-June 1. Voting closes on Monday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Jessica Boos, jr., Rocori (Minnesota) softball
Boos threw a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and also had an RBI double in a 13-0, five-inning victory over Alexandria.
2. Quinn Boyd, sr., Woodbridge (New Jersey) softball
Boyd hit two homers in the third inning — including a grand slam — as Woodbridge defeated Ridge, 10-3.
3. Kaitlyn Bullock, sr., Grassfield (Virginia) track
Bullock set a new Virginia state record in the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 3 inches — the sixth-best mark in the county this season — at the Class 6 Regional A championships. The senior also won the discus competition at 134-10.
4. Addison DeRoche, so., Cheverus (Maine) softball
DeRoche fired her third no-hitter of the season in a 5-2 victory over Bonny Eagle. The sophomore struck out 17.
5. Madi Doty, jr., Grandview (Texas) softball
Doty struck out 11 as Grandview captured its first Class 3A state title with a 9-3 victory over Whitesboro. The Texas commit allowed just two earned runs on four hits.
6. Addy Ellis, jr., St. Helens (Oregon) softball
Ellis went 4 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-0, five-inning win over Junction City.
7. Makenna Herbst, sr., Carlsbad (California) track
Herbst earned a gold medal in the 800 meters at the CIF state championships with a time of 2 minutes, 2.28 seconds, the second-fastest time in the country this year. Her sister, Morgan, won the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.64, the top time nationally.
8. AB Hernandez, jr., Jurupa Valley (California) track
Hernandez placed first in the triple jump (42-2.75) and high jump (5-7) with a runner-up finish in the long jump (20-8.75) at the CIF state championships. The junior’s triple jump mark ranks fourth nationally this season.
9. Jenna Jump, sr., Port Byron (New York) softball
Jump tossed her second consecutive postseason no-hitter in a 4-0 shutout of Cooperstown.
10. Sam Orcutt, sr., Sturgis East (Massachusetts) softball
Orcutt hit a walk-off grand slam in a 5-2 victory over Mystic Valley Charter. The senior hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 1-1 and stroked the game-winner the following inning.
11. Julia Pike, sr., Kennebunk (Maine) softball
Pike belted two homers and struck out 15 in six no-hit innings as Kennebunk dominated Thornton Academy, 11-0.
12. Mia Preuhs, sr., Union (Pennsylvania) softball
Preuhs fired a 16-strikeout no-hitter as Union captured the WPIAL Class 1A title with a 3-0 shutout of Carmichaels.
13. Audrina Rodriguez, sr., Woodlake (California) softball
Rodriguez struck out 10 and had two hits at the plate as Woodlake captured the Central Section Division IV championship with an 8-1 win over Coalinga.
14. Brooke Simmons, jr., Glen Cove (New York) softball
Simmons tossed a no-hitter in a 3-1 victory over McArthur.
15. Kyndall Spain, sr., Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri) track
Spain took first in the 100 hurdles (13.37) and 300 hurdles (40.80) at the Class 5 state championships. The senior’s 300 hurdles time broke the Missouri state record.
16. Madison Steppe, sr., Monticello (Virginia) softball
Steppe fanned 16 as Monticello took down Brookville, 1-0.
17. Lorelai Zielinski, so., Traverse City Central (Michigan) track
Zielinski earned gold medals in the discus (155-1) and shot put (46-11.75) at the Division I championships. She ranks in the top 10 nationally in both events.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App