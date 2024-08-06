Vote: Which high school football program is the best in American history?
Last week, in the run-up to the 2024 high school football season, we featured the 20 football teams entering the season with the most wins in U.S. history.
Now we're turning to the readers to decide which of those 20 is the best high school football program in American history.
Check out the top 20 teams' all-time records, 2023 season records, links to their 2024 season schedules and vote in the poll below for the best of the best.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.
1. Valdosta (Georgia)
All-time record: 949-259-34
2023 record: 8-4
Valdosta Wildcats 2024 football schedule
2 (tie). Massillon (Ohio)
All-time record: 948-299-36
2023 record: 16-0
Massillon Tigers 2024 football schedule
2 (tie). Louisville Male (Kentucky)
All-time record: 948-340-49
2023 record: 11-2
Louisville Male Bulldogs 2024 football schedule
4. Mayfield (Kentucky)
All-time record: 947-264-32
2023 record: 13-1
Mayfield Cardinals 2024 football schedule
5. Fort Thomas Highlands (Kentucky)
All-time record: 932-262-26
2023 record: 11-3
Fort Thomas Highlands Bluebirds 2024 football schedule
6. Muskegon (Michigan)
All-time record: 900-289-43
2023 record: 12-2
Muskegon Big Reds 2024 football schedule
7. Mount Carmel (Pennsylvania)
All-time record: 899-340-59
2023 record: 9-3
Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes 2024 football schedule
8. Canton McKinley (Ohio)
All-time record: 874-376-42
2023 record: 9-4
Canton McKinley Bulldogs 2024 football schedule
9. Easton (Pennsylvania)
All-time record: 870-386-54
2023 record: 3-8
Easton Rovers 2024 football schedule
10. Haynesville (Louisiana)
All-time record: 866-312-34
2023 record: 13-2
Haynesville Golden Tornado 2024 football schedule
11 (tie). Everett (Massachusetts)
All-time record: 861-382
2023 record: 9-2
Everett Crimson Tide 2024 football schedule
11 (tie). Steubenville (Ohio)
All-time record: 861-333-36
2023 record: 13-2-1
Steubenville Big Red 2024 football schedule
13. Parkersburg (West Virginia)
All-time record: 853-352-33
2023 record: 7-5
Parkersburg Big Reds 2024 football schedule
14. Hampton (Virginia)
All-time record: 846-293-42
2023 record: 7-5
Hampton Crabbers 2024 football schedule
15. Clinton (Oklahoma)
All-time record: 844-304-38
2023 record: 8-4
Clinton Red Tornadoes 2024 football schedule
16. Berwick (Pennsylvania)
All-time record: 841-347-43
2023 record: 3-8
Berwick Bulldogs 2024 football schedule
17. Steelton-Highspire (Pennsylvania)
All-time record: 836-450-61
2023 record: 16-0
Steelton-Highspire Steamrollers 2024 football schedule
18. East St. Louis (Illinois)
All-time record: 832-213-36
2023 record: 10-3
East St. Louis Flyers 2024 football schedule
19. Lawton (Oklahoma)
All-time record: 828-382-34
2023 record: 3-8
Lawton Wolverines 2024 football schedule
20. Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee)
All-time record: 825-267-28
2023 record: 5-5-1
Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett Indians 2024 football schedule
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports