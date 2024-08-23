Vote: Who is the best high school OL/DL in the nation in 2024?
Earlier this week, in the run-up to the 2024 high school football season, we featured the 20 best linemen in the nation.
Now we're turning to SBLive/SI readers to decide which of those 20 will be the best high school OL/DL in America this season.
Check out our write-ups on every player and vote in the poll below.
The voting will conclude Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.
Seuseu Alofaituli, sr., Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
Alofaituli is a compact interior offensive lineman who possesses an advanced football IQ for his age. The Miami commit is a member of a stacked Bishop Gorman front that includes fellow four-star recruits Alai Kalaniuvalu and Douglas Utu.
Kevin Brown, jr., Harrisburg (Pennsylvania)
One of the nation’s top prospects for the Class of 2026, Brown is a two-way athletic freak for Harrisburg. He recorded 11.5 sacks last season while starring on the offensive line with more than 100 pancake blocks. Brown committed to Penn State at the end of July.
Isaiah Campbell, sr., Southern Durham (North Carolina)
A Clemson commit, Campbell is capable of playing anywhere on the defensive line for Southern Durham. He piled up 110 total tackles (27 for loss), 16 sacks and two forced fumbles as a junior.
Jackson Cantwell, jr., Nixa (Missouri)
The No. 1 Class of 2026 offensive lineman in the 247Sports composite rankings, Cantwell notched 91 pancake blocks as a sophomore while allowing zero sacks. He is also a track standout who received Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year honors last season after claiming state titles in the shot put and discus. Cantwell holds personal records of 74 feet, 9.75 inches and 205-4, respectively, in the throwing events.
Jourdin Crawford, sr., A.H. Parker (Alabama)
Parker is a classic defensive tackle at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds who also can also get after the passer. The Auburn commit tallied 67 total tackles and 17 sacks last fall while also scoring three touchdowns on offense as a bowling ball of a fullback.
Tony Cumberland, jr., Willamette (Oregon)
A starter since his freshman year at Desert Mountain High School in Arizona, Cumberland had 25 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his first two seasons of high school football. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offseason transfer to Willamette committed to Oregon last year and is part of the Ducks' No. 1-ranked recruiting Class of 2026.
Aaron Dunn, sr., Spanish Fork (Utah)
Dunn is a standout offensive tackle who also gets some run on the defensive line for Spanish Fork. The 6-foot-8, 290-pounder is an unstoppable basketball force who averaged 17.2 points per game last season. He committed to Utah in August.
Iose Epenesa, sr., Edwardsville (Illinois)
Epenesa, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound five-star Iowa commit who can play defensive end or tackle, had 46 total tackles (10 for loss), seven sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior. His 15 career sacks are tied for the Edwardsville program record with his older brother, A.J., who plays for the Buffalo Bills.
Avery Gach, sr., Groves (Michigan)
Gach earned a starting spot at right tackle as a freshman at Groves and has been a varsity mainstay ever since. The ferocious Michigan commit recorded 90 pancake blocks without allowing a sack last fall.
Elijah Griffin, sr., Savannah Christian (Georgia)
Griffin tallied 97 total tackles (31 for loss) and 17.5 sacks as a junior en route to Georgia Class 3A lineman of the year honors. His dominant interior play helped lead Savannah Christian to the state finals. A five-star prospect, Griffin’s numerous offers include Georgia, Miami and USC.
Ty Haywood, sr., Ryan (Texas)
A five-star Alabama commit, Haywood is a prototypical offensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds. He is an athletic lineman who also competes in track for Ryan.
Immanuel Iheanacho, jr., Georgetown Prep (Maryland)
Iheanacho, another five-star prospect, is a massive offensive tackle at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds. He was a dominant interior force as a sophomore for a Georgetown Prep team that finished 8-2 overall.
Josh Petty, sr., Fellowship Christian (Georgia)
A small-school star in Georgia, Petty starts both ways for Fellowship Christian. The five-star recruit is also a standout wrestler who won the 285-pound Class 2A state title as a sophomore while placing second last year. He is committed to Georgia Tech.
Maxwell Riley, jr., Avon Lake (Ohio)
Riley is an imposing two-way lineman whose early offers include Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State. Along with his football talents, Riley is also a standout track and field thrower who owns a personal shot put record of 56-4.
David Sanders Jr., sr., Providence Day School (North Carolina)
Just how dominant is Sanders Jr.? He was voted North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior after tearing it up on both sides of the ball. The five-star prospect was a key piece in the trenches as Providence Day captured the Division I state title.
Logan Schram, sr., Boerne (Texas)
Schram did not allow a single sack during his first three seasons at the varsity level. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle is committed to TCU.
Jahkeem Stewart, jr., St. Augustine (Louisiana)
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Stewart can play anywhere on the defensive line for St. Augustine. He piled up 85 total tackles (33 for loss) and 20 sacks as a sophomore. The five-star prospect’s numerous early offers include Alabama and LSU.
Champ Taulealea, sr., Valley Christian (California)
Taulealea is an overwhelming force in the run game at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. The Washington commit could also see some time on the defensive line as a senior.
Solomon Thomas, sr., Raines (Florida)
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Thomas could play offensive guard or tackle at the next level. A five-star Florida State commit, Thomas won the Class 2A state discus title as a sophomore (168-5) while placing second last spring.
Jalen Wiggins, sr., Rickards (Florida)
Wiggins specializes in getting after the passer. The Florida commit tallied 97 total tackles (31 for loss), 37 quarterback hurries, 16 sacks and two forced fumbles a season ago.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports